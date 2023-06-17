LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

Osogbo, June 16, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER
Details of the Director/Insider
Name
|
OLUMIDE ADEDEJI
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Executive Director of the Bank
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
|
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc
Legal Entity Identifier
029200481C7R9C72H814
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
20,000,000 N2.69 per Share
Aggregate information
Aggregated volume
20,000,000
Price
N2.69
Date of Transaction
Jun 16, 2023
Place of Transaction
Nigeria
Timothy Gbadeyan
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 17:48:05 UTC.