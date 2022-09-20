LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Q4 2022 PROFIT FORECAST
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Projected Income Statement For 4
th Quarter Ending 31 December 2022
Q4-2022
₦
Gross Earnings
509,179,118
Interest Income
424,296,143
Interest Expense
(66,917434)
Net Interest Income
357,378,800
Fees & Other Income
84,882,974
Impairment for Credit Loss
(48,750,000)
Net operating income
393,511,775
Operating Expenses
(212,004,484)
Profit Before Tax
181,507,291
Provision For Taxation
(29,598,036)
Profit After Tax
151,909,254
Sales 2021
1 450 M
3,38 M
3,38 M
Net income 2021
507 M
1,18 M
1,18 M
Net cash 2021
571 M
1,33 M
1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,3x
Yield 2021
5,77%
Capitalization
7 150 M
16,7 M
16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,99x
EV / Sales 2021
3,19x
Nbr of Employees
104
Free-Float
30,9%
