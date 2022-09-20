Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
1.430 NGN    0.00%
10:20aLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Earnings forecast
PU
08/24LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
08/19LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST

09/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Q4 2022 PROFIT FORECAST

.

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Projected Income Statement For 4th Quarter Ending 31 December 2022

Q4-2022

Gross Earnings

509,179,118

Interest Income

424,296,143

Interest Expense

(66,917434)

Net Interest Income

357,378,800

Fees & Other Income

84,882,974

Impairment for Credit Loss

(48,750,000)

Net operating income

393,511,775

Operating Expenses

(212,004,484)

Profit Before Tax

181,507,291

Provision For Taxation

(29,598,036)

Profit After Tax

151,909,254

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
10:20aLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Earnings forecast
PU
08/24LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
08/19LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
08/16LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
08/09LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
08/03LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
07/27LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/25LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
07/07Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
07/07LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 450 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net cash 2021 571 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 7 150 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
Bola Oyebamiji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC37.50%17
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.54%90 000
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%55 632
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-11.59%27 910
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.52%19 936
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.59%15 558