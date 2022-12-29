Advanced search
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
1.500 NGN    0.00%
10:24aLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Earnings forecast
PU
12/22Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
11/23Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST

12/29/2022 | 10:24am EST
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Q1 2023 PROFIT FORECAST

.

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Projected Income Statement For 1st Quarter Ending 31 March 2023

Q1-2023

Gross Earnings

903,768,262

Interest Income

743,870,295

Interest Expense

(102,949,758)

Net Interest Income

640,920,537

Fees & Other Income

159,897,968

Impairment for Credit Loss

(62,500,000)

Net operating income

738,318,504

Operating Expenses

(433,715,869)

Profit Before Tax

304,602,635

Provision For Taxation

(45,690,395)

Profit After Tax

258,912,240

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 450 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net cash 2021 571 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 7 500 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
Bola Oyebamiji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC44.23%17
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-14.25%80 864
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.25%58 941
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-17.55%26 033
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.80%20 477
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.25.56%15 495