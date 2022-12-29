LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Q1 2023 PROFIT FORECAST
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Projected Income Statement For 1
st Quarter Ending 31 March 2023
Q1-2023
₦
Gross Earnings
903,768,262
Interest Income
743,870,295
Interest Expense
(102,949,758)
Net Interest Income
640,920,537
Fees & Other Income
159,897,968
Impairment for Credit Loss
(62,500,000)
Net operating income
738,318,504
Operating Expenses
(433,715,869)
Profit Before Tax
304,602,635
Provision For Taxation
(45,690,395)
Profit After Tax
258,912,240
Disclaimer
Sales 2021
1 450 M
3,25 M
3,25 M
Net income 2021
507 M
1,14 M
1,14 M
Net cash 2021
571 M
1,28 M
1,28 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,3x
Yield 2021
5,77%
Capitalization
7 500 M
16,8 M
16,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,99x
EV / Sales 2021
3,19x
Nbr of Employees
104
Free-Float
30,9%
