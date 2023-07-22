LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : NOTICE OF 9TH AGM RESOLUTION
Osogbo, July 21, 2023
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 9TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
The members of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. at its 9th Annual General Meeting held at 11am on July 20, 2023, at Aenon Suites,1 Femi Adefila Crescent, GRA, Osogbo, Osun State proposed and passed the following resolutions:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
The Reports of the Directors, Auditors, Board Appraiser and Audit Committee together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022 were laid to the meeting and unanimously received;
A dividend payment of 0.012 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share was approved to all members whose names appeared in the Register of Members as of the close of business on 6th day of July, 2023, subject to deduction of the appropriate withholding tax at the time of payment, as recommended by the Board was unanimously approved;
Dr. Adebayo Jimoh, Mrs. Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja and Mr. Olufemi Adesina retired by rotation and were unanimously re-elected as Directors;
Authorization of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2023 financial year;
Disclosure of the remuneration of Managers of the Company in page 120 of the 2022 Annual Reports and Accounts. No resolution was taken on this item; and
Mr. Suraju Yaya Ajagbe, Mr. Ariyo Olugbosun and Otunba Adeboye Oladejo were elected as representatives of shareholders to the Audit Committee till the next Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors also appointed Mr. Olufemi Adesina and Prof. Charles Ukeje as Board representatives to the Audit Committee.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
The appointment of Prof. Charles Ukeje to the Board of Directors of the Company as an Independent Director with effect from 14th October, 2022 was unanimously approved.
The appointment of Arc. (Mrs.) Umma Dambo Mamman-Da to the Board of Directors of the Company as an Independent Director with effect from 14th October, 2022 was unanimously approved.
The Business Plan for the proposed upgrade of Operating License was unanimously approved.
Dated this 20th of July, 2023
For: LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC.
Timothy Gbadeyan
Company Secretary
