Osogbo, July 21, 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 9TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

The members of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. at its 9th Annual General Meeting held at 11am on July 20, 2023, at Aenon Suites,1 Femi Adefila Crescent, GRA, Osogbo, Osun State proposed and passed the following resolutions:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

The Reports of the Directors, Auditors, Board Appraiser and Audit Committee together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 st December, 2022 were laid to the meeting and unanimously received;

A dividend payment of 0.012 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share was approved to all members whose names appeared in the Register of Members as of the close of business on 6 th day of July, 2023, subject to deduction of the appropriate withholding tax at the time of payment, as recommended by the Board was unanimously approved;

Dr. Adebayo Jimoh, Mrs. Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja and Mr. Olufemi Adesina retired by rotation and were unanimously re-elected as Directors;

Authorization of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2023 financial year;

Disclosure of the remuneration of Managers of the Company in page 120 of the 2022 Annual Reports and Accounts. No resolution was taken on this item; and