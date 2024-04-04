Osogbo: April 4, 2024.

Commencement of Closed Period and Notice of Board of Directors' Meeting

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that a Board of Directors' meeting has been scheduled to hold on 19th April, 2024. The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the company's unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

In line with The Exchange's Rules on Closed Period, the Bank commenced a closed period from the 30th of March, 2024, until 24 hours after the Quarter 1, 2024 unaudited financial statement has been released to the public, after which the trading period will be resumed.

During this period, insiders and/or person(s) connected to them and such other interested parties should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell shares of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Should you have any questions regarding this disclosure, please contact the Company Secretary.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary