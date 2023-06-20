LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

To approve the appointment of Prof. Charles Ukeje to the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 14th October, 2022 as an Independent Non- Executive Director in accordance with Section 274(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company in accordance with section 238 and 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020

To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor

To lay the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 9th Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank PLC ("the Company") will be held at Banquet Hall, Aenon Suites, No. 1, Femi Adefila Crescent, GRA, Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday, the 20th day of July 2023 at 11:00am for the purposes of:

2.3. To approve the Business Plan for the proposed change of Operating License.

E-Annual Report

The electronic version of the Annual Report will be available at https://livingtrustng.com Statutory Audit Committee

The Statutory Audit Committee consists of three Shareholders and two Non-Executive Directors. Any member may nominate a Shareholder as a member of theStatutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least twenty-one (21) days before the Annual General Meeting. The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 provides that all members of the Statutory Audit Committee shall be financially literate and at least one shall be a member of a professional accounting body established by an Act of the National Assembly in Nigeria. We therefore request that nominations be accompanied by a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae.

9 Re-election of Directors

In accordance with the Provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors to retire by rotation at the 9th Annual General Meeting are Alh. Adebayo Jimoh, Mrs. Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja and Mr. Olufemi Adesina. The retiring Directors, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. The profiles of the Directors retiring by rotation are available in the AnnualReport and on the Bank's website at https://livingtrustng.com

10. Shareholders' Right to ask Questions

Shareholders reserve the right to ask questions not only at the meeting, but also in writing prior to the meeting on any item contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements. Please send questions to info@livingtrustng.com not later than 9th of July, 2023.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Timothy Gbadeyan Esq.

Company Secretary

