    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
1.200 NGN    0.00%
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Earnings forecast
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Osogbo June 28, 2022.

Commencement of Closed Period and Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that a Board of Directors meeting has been scheduled to hold on 7th July, 2022. The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the company's unaudited financial statement for the quarter ending 30th June, 2022.

Consequently, shareholders and other relevant "insiders" are hereby notified that the Bank will commence a closed period from the 30th of June, 2022, being the end of the quarterly financial period in review, to end 24 hours after the Quarter 2, 2022 unaudited financial statement has been released to the public, after which the trading period will be resumed.

During this period, insiders and/or person(s) connected to them and such other interested parties who have access to Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc's financial information or other sensitive information which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Bank should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell shares of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

This is in compliance with the rules of the Exchange.

Should you have any questions regarding this disclosure, please contact the Company Secretary.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 450 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2021 571 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 6 000 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Adebola Afisat Abimbola Head-Operations & Marketing
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
