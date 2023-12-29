Osogbo: December 29, 2023.

Commencement of Closed Period and Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that a Board of Directors meeting has been scheduled to hold on 19th January, 2024. The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the Bank's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending 31st December, 2023.

In line with The Exchange's Rules on Closed Period, shareholders and insiders are hereby notified that the Bank will commence a closed period from the 31st of December, 2023, being the end of the quarterly and full year financial period in review, to end 24 hours after the Quarter 4, 2023 unaudited financial statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2023 have been released to the public, after which the trading period will be resumed.

During this period, insiders and /or person(s) connected to them and such other interested parties should observe this earnings-related closed trading period and not buy or sell shares of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

This is in compliance with the rules of The Exchange.

Should you have any questions regarding this disclosure, please contact the Company Secretary.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary