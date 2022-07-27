LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED
30TH JUNE 2022
STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022.
The Board of Directors of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30th June, 2022 which was approved by the Board on 7th July, 2022.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Jan - June
April-June
Jan - June
April-June
for the half year ended 30th June, 2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
NOTES
31-Mar-21
31-Mar-21
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
N
N
N
N
Gross Earnings
1,119,822,619
617,163,059
664,093,312
251,790,415
Interest and similar income
1
849,327,735
440,868,406
415,530,494
167,564,329
Interest and similar expense
2
(182,788,660)
(95,926,214)
(87,250,954)
(28,252,980)
Net interest income
666,539,075
344,942,192
328,279,540
139,311,350
Fee and commission income
3
99,349,209
80,274,270
80,163,365
19,169,280
Fee and commission expense
4
-
-
-
-
Net fee and commission income
5
99,349,209
80,274,270
80,163,365
19,169,280
Other operating income
6
171,145,674
96,020,383
168,399,452
65,056,805
Total operating income
937,033,959
521,236,845
576,842,357
223,537,435
Impairment loss (charge)/write back
7b
(34,128,970)
(21,061,952)
(7,669,178)
(445,050)
Net operating income
902,904,989
500,174,893
569,173,179
223,092,384
Personnel expenses
8
192,992,402
100,809,442
125,571,641
55,549,736
Depreciation of property and
equipment
17b
31,428,359
16,729,441
25,796,551
12,738,234
Amortisation of intangible assets
18b
4,476,122
2,685,983
4,618,094
2,309,047
Other operating expenses
10
142,990,594
96,057,012
104,929,480
51,676,226
Total operating expenses
371,887,475.69
216,281,878
260,915,767
122,273,244
(Loss)/Profit before tax
531,017,512.98
283,893,015
308,257,412
100,819,140
Income tax credit/(expense)
(41,397,093)
(41,397,093)
(Loss)/Profit before tax
489,620,420
242,495,922
308,257,412
100,819,140
Other Comprehensive income/loss
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
489,620,420
242,495,922
308,257,412
100,819,140
9.79
4.94
4.15
2.02
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc
Half Year Ended
Half Year Ended
Statement of Financial Position
30-June-22
30-June-21
Half Year Ended 30th June 2022
NOTES
Unaudited
Unaudited
N
N
Cash and balances with CBN
11
177,332,156.49
188,249,603
Due from banks
12
2,031,396,546
2,722,755,000
Loans and advances to
7,860,521,460
7,852,074,000
customers
14
Investment securities
15
96,803,350
96,803,000
Other assets
16
1,079,070,090
63,274,000
Deferred Tax Assets
1,833,004
Property and equipment
17a
332,250,881.38
252,869,379
Intangible assets
27,535,954
18a
55,715,808.27
11,549,863,487
8,447,680,659
Non-current assets held for sale
20
172,426,612.30
261,496,263
Total assets
11,838,895,340
11,386,490,000
Liabilities
Due to customers
21
5,228,107,042
4,462,032,458
Debt issued and other
2,301,443,636
1,647,911,184
borrowed funds
22
Current tax liabilities
23
45,868,779
7,570
Other liabilities
24
1,160,930,686
(441,799,578)
Deferred tax Liabilities
19
61,787,075
0
Total liabilities
8,798,137,219
5,668,151,634
Equity
Ordinary share capital
25
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
Share Premium
0
0
Statutory reserve
213,161,041
111,768,808
Retained earnings
88,160,438.97
366,885,612
Fair value reserve
(17,230,021)
(2,694,552)
Regulatory risk reserve
140,061,420.89
65,065,421
Total equity
2,924,152,880
3,041,025,288
Total liabilities and equity
11,722,290,099
8,709,176,922
The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.
Adewole Adekunle
Adesina Yemisi Funmilayo
Managing Director/CEO
Financial Controller
FRC/2020/002/00000022316
FRC/2021/001/00000023640
The Board of Directors of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unauditedfinancial statements for Half Year Ended 30 June, 2022 as approved on 7th July 2022.
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30THJUNE 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
Adjustment for non-cash items
Impairment charge/(write back) on loans and advances
Depreciation of property and equipment
Amortisation of intangible assets
Income tax expense
Cashflows before changes in working capital
Changes in working capital
Increase/ decrease in loans and advances
Increase / Decrease in other assets
Increase/decrease in due to customers
Increase/(decrease) other liabilities
Tax paid
Net cash from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities;
Purchase of property and equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
Disposal of non-current assets held for sale
Net cash from/(used) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowed funds
Additional on-lending facility
Repayment of on-lending facility
Dividend Paid to registrar
Net cash from financing activities
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2022 Additional cash flow information
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash on hand
Cash deposit with CBN
Balances with banks within Nigeria
Placements with banks
Unaudited
Unaudited
30-June-22
30-June-21
489,620,419.76
308,257,412
34,128,970.18
-
31,428,358.53
25,796,551.35
4,476,121.55
4,618,094.49
41,397,093.22
-
111,430,543.48
338,672,058.02
(1,504,575,952.54)
(2,033,630,986.89)
(230,076,583.42)
13,930,294.00
(68,204,957.87)
1,842,730,803
776,435,686.41
671,938,097.00
(1,026,421,807.42)
494,968,207.11
(193,164,078.88)
-
(1,219,585,886.30)
789,679,931.03
(57,346,001.07)
(33,813,300)
(30,611,111.11)
-
10,924,387.70
-
(77,032,724.48)
(33,813,300)
(173,104,012.76)
(35,392,418.00)
367,500,000.00
-
(14,285,273.64)
-
(300,000,000.00)
(50,000,000)
(119,889,286.40)
(85,392,418.00)
(1,305,077,353.70)
714,434,547.13
1,112,104,699.04
2,720,174,165.88
1,415,096,812.18
1,826,539,246.17
70,476,623.35
106,108,761.00
106,855,533.14
43,960,334.10
440,405,864.70
-
797,358,790.99
1,676,470,151.07
1,415,096,812.18
1,826,539,246.17
3
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK
PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN
EQUITY
AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022
Fair value
Ordinary
Regulatory
Total equity
Share
Share
Statutory
Retained
reserve
Risk
Capital
Premium
Reserves
Earnings
Reserves
At 1 January 2021
65,065,421
2,777,108,861.00
2,500,000,000.00
-
111,768,808.00
107,591,409.00
(7,316,777.00)
Dividend paid
-
-
(50,000,000)
-
-
(50,000,000)
At 30 June, 2021
2,500,000,000.00
-
111,768,808.00
57,591,409.00
(7,316,777.00)
65,065,421.00
2,727,108,861.00
At 1 January 2022
2,500,000,000.00
-
213,160,808.00
388,164,409.00
(17,229,777.00)
140,061,421.00
3,224,156,861.00
Dividend paid
(300,000,000)
(300,000,000)
At 30 June, 2022
2,500,000,000.00
-
213,160,808.00
88,164,409.00
(17,229,777.00)
140,061,421.00
2,924,156,861.00
