LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022.

The Board of Directors of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30th June, 2022 which was approved by the Board on 7th July, 2022.

Statement of Comprehensive Income Jan - June April-June Jan - June April-June for the half year ended 30th June, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 NOTES 31-Mar-21 31-Mar-21 UNAUDITED UNAUDITED N N N N Gross Earnings 1,119,822,619 617,163,059 664,093,312 251,790,415 Interest and similar income 1 849,327,735 440,868,406 415,530,494 167,564,329 Interest and similar expense 2 (182,788,660) (95,926,214) (87,250,954) (28,252,980) Net interest income 666,539,075 344,942,192 328,279,540 139,311,350 Fee and commission income 3 99,349,209 80,274,270 80,163,365 19,169,280 Fee and commission expense 4 - - - - Net fee and commission income 5 99,349,209 80,274,270 80,163,365 19,169,280 Other operating income 6 171,145,674 96,020,383 168,399,452 65,056,805 Total operating income 937,033,959 521,236,845 576,842,357 223,537,435 Impairment loss (charge)/write back 7b (34,128,970) (21,061,952) (7,669,178) (445,050) Net operating income 902,904,989 500,174,893 569,173,179 223,092,384 Personnel expenses 8 192,992,402 100,809,442 125,571,641 55,549,736 Depreciation of property and equipment 17b 31,428,359 16,729,441 25,796,551 12,738,234 Amortisation of intangible assets 18b 4,476,122 2,685,983 4,618,094 2,309,047 Other operating expenses 10 142,990,594 96,057,012 104,929,480 51,676,226 Total operating expenses 371,887,475.69 216,281,878 260,915,767 122,273,244 (Loss)/Profit before tax 531,017,512.98 283,893,015 308,257,412 100,819,140 Income tax credit/(expense) (41,397,093) (41,397,093) (Loss)/Profit before tax 489,620,420 242,495,922 308,257,412 100,819,140 Other Comprehensive income/loss - - - Total Comprehensive Income 489,620,420 242,495,922 308,257,412 100,819,140 9.79 4.94 4.15 2.02 Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Page 1