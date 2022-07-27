Log in
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
1.200 NGN    0.00%
11:04aLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/25LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
07/07Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED

30TH JUNE 2022

STATEMENT TO THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022.

The Board of Directors of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unaudited and interim financial statements for the Half Year Ended 30th June, 2022 which was approved by the Board on 7th July, 2022.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Jan - June

April-June

Jan - June

April-June

for the half year ended 30th June, 2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

NOTES

31-Mar-21

31-Mar-21

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

N

N

N

N

Gross Earnings

1,119,822,619

617,163,059

664,093,312

251,790,415

Interest and similar income

1

849,327,735

440,868,406

415,530,494

167,564,329

Interest and similar expense

2

(182,788,660)

(95,926,214)

(87,250,954)

(28,252,980)

Net interest income

666,539,075

344,942,192

328,279,540

139,311,350

Fee and commission income

3

99,349,209

80,274,270

80,163,365

19,169,280

Fee and commission expense

4

-

-

-

-

Net fee and commission income

5

99,349,209

80,274,270

80,163,365

19,169,280

Other operating income

6

171,145,674

96,020,383

168,399,452

65,056,805

Total operating income

937,033,959

521,236,845

576,842,357

223,537,435

Impairment loss (charge)/write back

7b

(34,128,970)

(21,061,952)

(7,669,178)

(445,050)

Net operating income

902,904,989

500,174,893

569,173,179

223,092,384

Personnel expenses

8

192,992,402

100,809,442

125,571,641

55,549,736

Depreciation of property and

equipment

17b

31,428,359

16,729,441

25,796,551

12,738,234

Amortisation of intangible assets

18b

4,476,122

2,685,983

4,618,094

2,309,047

Other operating expenses

10

142,990,594

96,057,012

104,929,480

51,676,226

Total operating expenses

371,887,475.69

216,281,878

260,915,767

122,273,244

(Loss)/Profit before tax

531,017,512.98

283,893,015

308,257,412

100,819,140

Income tax credit/(expense)

(41,397,093)

(41,397,093)

(Loss)/Profit before tax

489,620,420

242,495,922

308,257,412

100,819,140

Other Comprehensive income/loss

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

489,620,420

242,495,922

308,257,412

100,819,140

9.79

4.94

4.15

2.02

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Page 1

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

Half Year Ended

Half Year Ended

Statement of Financial Position

30-June-22

30-June-21

Half Year Ended 30th June 2022

NOTES

Unaudited

Unaudited

N

N

Cash and balances with CBN

11

177,332,156.49

188,249,603

Due from banks

12

2,031,396,546

2,722,755,000

Loans and advances to

7,860,521,460

7,852,074,000

customers

14

Investment securities

15

96,803,350

96,803,000

Other assets

16

1,079,070,090

63,274,000

Deferred Tax Assets

1,833,004

Property and equipment

17a

332,250,881.38

252,869,379

Intangible assets

27,535,954

18a

55,715,808.27

11,549,863,487

8,447,680,659

Non-current assets held for sale

20

172,426,612.30

261,496,263

Total assets

11,838,895,340

11,386,490,000

Liabilities

Due to customers

21

5,228,107,042

4,462,032,458

Debt issued and other

2,301,443,636

1,647,911,184

borrowed funds

22

Current tax liabilities

23

45,868,779

7,570

Other liabilities

24

1,160,930,686

(441,799,578)

Deferred tax Liabilities

19

61,787,075

0

Total liabilities

8,798,137,219

5,668,151,634

Equity

Ordinary share capital

25

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

Share Premium

0

0

Statutory reserve

213,161,041

111,768,808

Retained earnings

88,160,438.97

366,885,612

Fair value reserve

(17,230,021)

(2,694,552)

Regulatory risk reserve

140,061,420.89

65,065,421

Total equity

2,924,152,880

3,041,025,288

Total liabilities and equity

11,722,290,099

8,709,176,922

The notes on pages 5 to 7 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Adewole Adekunle

Adesina Yemisi Funmilayo

Managing Director/CEO

Financial Controller

FRC/2020/002/00000022316

FRC/2021/001/00000023640

The Board of Directors of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is pleased to present an extract of the unauditedfinancial statements for Half Year Ended 30 June, 2022 as approved on 7th July 2022.

3

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30THJUNE 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

Adjustment for non-cash items

Impairment charge/(write back) on loans and advances

Depreciation of property and equipment

Amortisation of intangible assets

Income tax expense

Cashflows before changes in working capital

Changes in working capital

Increase/ decrease in loans and advances

Increase / Decrease in other assets

Increase/decrease in due to customers

Increase/(decrease) other liabilities

Tax paid

Net cash from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities;

Purchase of property and equipment

Purchase of intangible assets

Disposal of non-current assets held for sale

Net cash from/(used) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowed funds

Additional on-lending facility

Repayment of on-lending facility

Dividend Paid to registrar

Net cash from financing activities

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2022 Additional cash flow information

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash on hand

Cash deposit with CBN

Balances with banks within Nigeria

Placements with banks

Unaudited

Unaudited

30-June-22

30-June-21

489,620,419.76

308,257,412

34,128,970.18

-

31,428,358.53

25,796,551.35

4,476,121.55

4,618,094.49

41,397,093.22

-

111,430,543.48

338,672,058.02

(1,504,575,952.54)

(2,033,630,986.89)

(230,076,583.42)

13,930,294.00

(68,204,957.87)

1,842,730,803

776,435,686.41

671,938,097.00

(1,026,421,807.42)

494,968,207.11

(193,164,078.88)

-

(1,219,585,886.30)

789,679,931.03

(57,346,001.07)

(33,813,300)

(30,611,111.11)

-

10,924,387.70

-

(77,032,724.48)

(33,813,300)

(173,104,012.76)

(35,392,418.00)

367,500,000.00

-

(14,285,273.64)

-

(300,000,000.00)

(50,000,000)

(119,889,286.40)

(85,392,418.00)

(1,305,077,353.70)

714,434,547.13

1,112,104,699.04

2,720,174,165.88

1,415,096,812.18

1,826,539,246.17

70,476,623.35

106,108,761.00

106,855,533.14

43,960,334.10

440,405,864.70

-

797,358,790.99

1,676,470,151.07

1,415,096,812.18

1,826,539,246.17

3

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK

PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

EQUITY

AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022

Fair value

Ordinary

Regulatory

Total equity

Share

Share

Statutory

Retained

reserve

Risk

Capital

Premium

Reserves

Earnings

Reserves

At 1 January 2021

65,065,421

2,777,108,861.00

2,500,000,000.00

-

111,768,808.00

107,591,409.00

(7,316,777.00)

Dividend paid

-

-

(50,000,000)

-

-

(50,000,000)

At 30 June, 2021

2,500,000,000.00

-

111,768,808.00

57,591,409.00

(7,316,777.00)

65,065,421.00

2,727,108,861.00

At 1 January 2022

2,500,000,000.00

-

213,160,808.00

388,164,409.00

(17,229,777.00)

140,061,421.00

3,224,156,861.00

Dividend paid

(300,000,000)

(300,000,000)

At 30 June, 2022

2,500,000,000.00

-

213,160,808.00

88,164,409.00

(17,229,777.00)

140,061,421.00

2,924,156,861.00

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 450 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2021 571 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 6 000 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Adebola Afisat Abimbola Head-Operations & Marketing
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
