Osogbo April 22, 2024.

SMOOTH SUCCESSION ON THE BOARD OF LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

The attention of Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) has been drawn to several online media reports with various captions, regarding the recent changes to the Board of Directors of the Bank. We wish to provide a formal clarification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) on the subject.

By two Letters dated 8th of April, 2024, the Government of Osun State, a major shareholder in the Bank, wrote to withdraw the nomination of the erstwhile Chairman, having served in the capacity for eight (8) years and to replace him with a new nominee in the person of Dr. Wale Bolorunduro. In that very warm letter, the Government of Osun State thanked Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh for his services, recognizing that the Bank grew in leaps and bounds under his leadership. The credential of the new Nominee was also forwarded to the Bank. Our new Chairman, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro is a remarkable and distinguished banker whose achievements in the finance services space stand as a testament to his intellect, acumen and perseverance. He had in fact, previously served as the Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors between 2011 and 2016. It was under his leadership that the Bank initially carried out a successful recapitalization and listed on the Exchange.

As previously announced on the bourse, the Board of Directors met on the 19th of April, 2024 and appointed Dr. Wale Bolorunduro as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board under a convivial atmosphere. The appointment followed the recommendations of the Board Governance and Nomination Committee, after a prior engagement with Dr. Wale Bolorunduro on the 17th of April, 2024 and the whole board unanimously ratified the recommendations to welcome him on aboard. The former Chairman, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh thanked the Government of Osun State and congratulated Dr. Wale Bolorunduro on his appointment, with assurances of his unalloyed support for his leadership.