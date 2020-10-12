Livongo Health : and GuideWell Agree to Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Care Delivery to Vulnerable Populations

Leveraging Teladoc Health's existing relationship with Guidewell, Florida Blue Members will have access to Livongo's end-to-end virtual care experience for diabetes

Mountain View, Calif., and Jacksonville, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2020 - Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO) the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced a strategic partnership with GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. Florida Blue, a GuideWell subsidiary and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, will in the future provide access to Livongo for Diabetes to select Members. GuideWell and Livongo plan to provide access to Livongo for Diabetes through GuideWell's consumer engagement solution, Onlife Health, which helps guide health plan Members through their health care journey.

Florida Blue currently offers Teladoc Health's virtual care program to its Members. In August, Teladoc Health and Livongo announced a planned merger agreement to create the global leader in consumer-centered virtual care.

'Offering tools and resources that improve access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical,' said Pat Geraghty, President and CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue. 'Beyond the pandemic, the expectations of the consumer experience and care delivery will be forever changed. With Teladoc Health, we have experienced the clear benefits of virtual care and through a new partnership with Livongo, we are excited to offer additional resources for diabetes management that provides the tools for Members to manage their health on their terms.'

Together, Teladoc Health and Livongo will offer select Florida Blue Members living with diabetes an end-to-end virtual care experience including connected devices, advanced data science, and telehealth - all via the Onlife Health platform. By integrating Teladoc Health's best-in-class virtual care platform with Livongo's highly sophisticated capabilities to aggregate data and provide useful insights to Florida Blue Members in real time, Florida Blue will become one of the first health plans in the nation to provide health consumers a single access point for whole-person care regardless of clinical situation, driving better health outcomes and lower costs.

'Livongo is proud to partner with Florida Blue to provide our consumer-centric virtual care solutions to Florida Blue Members,' said Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman. 'By leveraging our recently signed reseller agreement with Teladoc Health, we were able to accelerate the partnership, and allow Florida Blue to offer much needed services to their most vulnerable populations. This is a great example of how we can combine technology with the empathy so critical to a great health and care experience that meets people where they are and wherever they are.'

As of August 5, 2020, Livongo has more than 1,300 clients, including over 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, government organizations, and labor unions.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

