Livzon Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
04/08/2021 | 10:22am EDT
麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公 司
LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1513)
NOTICE OF
THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China on Thursday, 6 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the draft and summary of the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company.
To consider and approve the administrative measures of the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company.
To consider and approve at the general meeting for granting mandate to the board of directors of the Company to deal with matters regarding the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company.
Notes:
All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
The record date for determining the qualification of the holders of the shares of the Company ("Shareholder(s)") to attend and vote at the EGM will be Wednesday, 28 April 2021. In order to qualify as Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shareholders") who are not registered must lodge all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 April 2021.
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons as his proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the class of shares and number in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
A Shareholder shall attend the EGM by his proxy duly authorised in writing: the instrument appointing a proxy must be signed by the Shareholder(s) or his attorney duly authorised in writing; where the Shareholder is a legal person, the proxy form shall be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or a legal representative or an attorney duly authorised. If the proxy form is signed by the attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation must be notarised. To be valid, the A Shareholders must lodge the proxy form and the notarised power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) with the secretariat of the board of directors of the Company (the "Secretariat of the Board") at Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China (postal code: 519090) no later than 24 hours before the holding of the EGM. To be valid, the H Shareholders must lodge the proxy form with the H Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 24 hours before the holding of the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.
Contact details of the Secretariat of the Board are as follows:
Address:
The Secretariat of the Board, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.,
Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai,
Guangdong Province, China
Postal code:
519090
Contact persons:
Mr. Ye Delong, Ms. Yuan Ailing
Telephone:
(86)
756 8135888
Fax:
(86)
756 8891070
Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity proof when attending the EGM.
The EGM is expected to last for one and a half hours. Shareholders who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) should be responsible for their own travelling, accommodation and the other related costs.
By order of the Board
麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.*
Yang Liang
Company Secretary
Zhuhai, China
9 April 2021
As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President) and Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman), Mr. Qiu Qingfeng and Mr. Yu Xiong; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Bai Hua, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, Mr. Xie Yun, Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa.
