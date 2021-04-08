Livzon Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公 司

LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1513)

NOTICE OF

THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China on Thursday, 6 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS