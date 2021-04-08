Livzon Pharmaceutical : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021

麗珠醫藥 集團股份有 限公司

LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1513)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021

being the registered holder(s) of a total of (Note 2) A shares/H shares in the issued share capital of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

to act as my/our proxy(Note 3) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Company's 2021 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") (and any adjournment thereof) to be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 May 2021, in accordance with the instructions indicated below. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this proxy form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular for the EGM to be issued by the Company at an appropriate time.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1. To consider and approve the draft and summary of the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the administrative measures of the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company. 3. To consider and approve at the general meeting for granting mandate to the board of directors of the Company to deal with matters regarding the first phase ownership scheme under the Medium to Long-term Business Partner Share Ownership Scheme of the Company. Date: Signature (Note 5):

