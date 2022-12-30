Lixiang Education : Announces Changes of Directors - Form 6-K

Lixiang Education Announces Changes of Directors

On December 19, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (the "Company") appointed Mr. Guoliang Chen who has served as the director and principal of Liandu Foreign Language School (the "Lianwai School") since September 2018 to serve as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee replacing Ms. Fang Ye with effect from December 19, 2022. In addition, the Board appointed Mr. Zhaoxiang Wei to serve as a director of the Company and a member of the compensation committee replacing Ms. Hong Ye with effect from December 19, 2022. Ms. Fang Ye and Ms. Hong Ye resigned from the Board due to personal reasons.

Mr. Guoliang Chen who has over 30 years of experience in the education industry joined us in September 2013. He received his master's degree in education in Zhejiang Normal University in the PRC in September 2000.

Mr. Zhaoxiang Wei served as the assistant general manager of North Cedar Academy from February 2022 to October 2022. He served as the office assistant of Lianwai School from February 2021 to January 2022. He received his bachelor's degree in language and literature from University of California, Los Angeles in March 2022.