Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXEH   US53934A1152

LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.

(LXEH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:01 2022-12-23 am EST
2.800 USD   +9.38%
08:22aLixiang Education : Announces Changes of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
10/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/25US Futures Mixed Ahead of Consumer Confidence, House Price Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lixiang Education : Announces Changes of Directors - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lixiang Education Announces Changes of Directors

On December 19, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (the "Company") appointed Mr. Guoliang Chen who has served as the director and principal of Liandu Foreign Language School (the "Lianwai School") since September 2018 to serve as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee replacing Ms. Fang Ye with effect from December 19, 2022. In addition, the Board appointed Mr. Zhaoxiang Wei to serve as a director of the Company and a member of the compensation committee replacing Ms. Hong Ye with effect from December 19, 2022. Ms. Fang Ye and Ms. Hong Ye resigned from the Board due to personal reasons.

Mr. Guoliang Chen who has over 30 years of experience in the education industry joined us in September 2013. He received his master's degree in education in Zhejiang Normal University in the PRC in September 2000.

Mr. Zhaoxiang Wei served as the assistant general manager of North Cedar Academy from February 2022 to October 2022. He served as the office assistant of Lianwai School from February 2021 to January 2022. He received his bachelor's degree in language and literature from University of California, Los Angeles in March 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:18:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.
08:22aLixiang Education : Announces Changes of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
10/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/25US Futures Mixed Ahead of Consumer Confidence, House Price Data
MT
09/28Lixiang Education : Announces Unaudited Half Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
09/28Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
09/23Lixiang Education Says Nasdaq Notice Received for Failure to Comply With Continued List..
MT
09/23Notice of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule
PR
09/21Lixiang Education : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or ..
PU
05/24Lixiang Education : INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
04/29Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34,4 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net income 2021 -244 M -34,9 M -34,9 M
Net cash 2021 118 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 100%
Chart LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Biao Wei Chief Executive Officer
Luoyuan Ye Chief Financial Officer
Fen Ye Founder
Yan Kit Lee Independent Non Executive Director
Teck Yong Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.0.00%37
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.25%2 932
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.-13.47%758
VITRU LIMITED0.00%755
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-50.49%562
SISB105.32%524