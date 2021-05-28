Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXEH   US53934A1152

LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.

(LXEH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lixiang Education : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

05/28/2021 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lixiang Education Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) ('Lixiang' or the 'Company'), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') on May 28, 2021.

At the AGM, the Company's shareholders:

ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ('PwC') as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; and

approved and ratified the report of PwC, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the top 10 private primary and secondary education institutions in Zhejiang Province. The Company's education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit: www.lixiangeh.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'aims,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'likely to,' and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the Chinese private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Siyi Ye

Tel: +86-0578-2267142

Email: irlxeh@lsmxyj.com

Disclaimer

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.
08:35aLIXIANG EDUCATION  : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
08:01aLIXIANG EDUCATION  : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
PR
04/30LIXIANG EDUCATION  : Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December ..
PR
02/04LIXIANG EDUCATION  : Acquired Youxi Software For The Layout of Online Education
PR
2020LIXIANG EDUCATION  : Earnings Flash (LXEH) LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO. Posts Q..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 159 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2020 33,6 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2020 173 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 730 M 114 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Biao Wei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Jian Xu Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Fen Ye Chairman
Yan Kit Lee Independent Non Executive Director
Teck Yong Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIANG EDUCATION HOLDING CO., LTD.1.80%114
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED15.85%3 357
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.0.00%961
WISDOM EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-31.22%730
VITRU LIMITED1.69%346
SISB PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.87%288