Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021(International Financial Reporting Standards)

(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries, which affected the scope of consolidation during this period: None

Note: Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast after the recent announcement: None

* This financial results report is exempt from review procedures under Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

*Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items (Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements)

Performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.

Note: Regarding presentation material to supplement the financial results announcement has been posted on TDnet and the Company's website.