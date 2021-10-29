Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021(International Financial Reporting Standards)

Scheduled date of issue of quarterly financial report:
November 11, 2021
Schedule date of payment of interim dividends:
November 26, 2021
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held:
Yes (For investment analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the H1 of FY Ending March, 2022 (April 1 through September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
From Continuing Operations
Revenue
Core earnings
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the quarter
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FYE 2022 H1
696,213
5.4
37,271
142.5
37,161
210.3
35,593
233.3
25,971
311.7
FYE 2021 H1
660,476
-13.0
15,371
-54.8
11,976
-64.3
10,678
-75.6
6,308
-79.1
Including Discontinued Operations
Profit for the quarter
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Profit for the quarter
attributable to
income for the
per share
per share
owners of the parent
quarter
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
FYE 2022 H1
25,780
76.1
25,707
136.5
24,685
20.7
88.46
84.02
FYE 2021 H1
14,640
-41.9
10,869
-53.0
20,459
271.8
37.47
35.75
Note: Core earnings is calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA) from revenue.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of the parent to
owners of the parent
total assets
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
FYE 2022 H1
1,711,580
568,929
566,535
33.1
FYE 2021
1,741,814
554,767
552,271
31.7
2. Cash Dividends
Dividends per share
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
End of period
For the year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FYE 2021
－
35.00
－
40.00
75.00
FYE 2022
－
40.00
FYE 2022
－
40.00
80.00
(forecast)
Note: Revision
of dividends forecast after the recent announcement: None
- 1 -
3. Consolidated Forecast for the FY Ending March, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
From Continuing Operations
Revenue
Core earnings
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the year
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FYE 2022
1,440,000
4.5
80,000
39.6
78,000
117.6
75,500
123.3
49,000
199.4
Including Discontinued Operations
Profit for the year
Basic earnings
Profit for the year
attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FYE 2022
47,000
25.0
47,000
42.2
161.94
Note: Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast after the recent announcement: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries, which affected the scope of consolidation during this period: None
Newly consolidated company: None
Excluded company: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Other changes: None
Changes in accounting estimate: None
Outstanding stocks (Common stocks)
(i) Outstanding stocks including treasury stocks
(September 30, 2021)
313,319,159
shares
(FY ended March 31, 2021)
(ii) Treasury stocks
(September 30, 2021)
22,616,761
shares
(FY ended March 31,
2021)
(iii) Average stocks during the first half
(September 30, 2021)
290,609,099
shares
(September 30,
2020)
313,319,159 shares
23,091,924 shares
290,102,188 shares
* This financial results report is exempt from review procedures under Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
*Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items (Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements)
Performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.
Note: Regarding presentation material to supplement the financial results announcement has been posted on TDnet and the Company's website.
- 2 -
LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022
4. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unit: millions of yen)
End of H1
As of March 31, 2021
(As of September 30,
2021)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
Y
111,061
Y
98,905
Trade and other receivables
284,369
269,129
Inventories
180,417
201,119
Contract assets
17,650
24,477
Income taxes receivable
9,776
1,062
Other financial assets
13,880
18,720
Other current assets
19,262
17,567
Subtotal
636,415
630,979
Assets held for sale
1,358
375
Total current assets
637,773
631,354
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment
402,669
393,006
Right of use assets
62,417
59,021
Goodwill and other intangible assets
453,456
449,021
Investment property
4,931
5,213
Investments accounted for using the equity method
10,871
10,327
Other financial assets
83,080
74,954
Deferred tax assets
77,939
78,578
Other non-current assets
8,678
10,106
Total non-current assets
1,104,041
1,080,226
Total assets
Y
1,741,814
Y
1,711,580
- 3 -
LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022
(Unit: millions of yen)
End of H1
As of March 31, 2021
(As of September 30,
2021)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade and other payables
299,363
272,075
Bonds and borrowings
164,204
138,800
Lease liabilities
17,339
16,606
Contract liabilities
9,738
12,590
Income taxes payable
5,220
7,209
Other financial liabilities
5,408
4,795
Provisions
1,313
1,101
Other current liabilities
84,343
84,445
Total current liabilities
586,928
537,621
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Bonds and borrowings
366,923
373,969
Lease liabilities
47,039
43,829
Other financial liabilities
25,757
27,084
Net defined benefit liabilities
80,939
81,427
Provisions
7,860
7,780
Deferred tax liabilities
56,468
56,310
Other non-current liabilities
15,133
14,631
Total non-current liabilities
600,119
605,030
Total liabilities
1,187,047
1,142,651
EQUITY
Share capital
68,418
68,418
Capital reserves
278,240
278,593
Treasury shares
-48,610
-47,614
Other components of equity
20,415
18,686
Retained earnings
233,808
248,452
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
552,271
566,535
Non-controlling interests
2,496
2,394
Total equity
554,767
568,929
Total liabilities and equity
Y
1,741,814
Y
1,711,580
- 4 -
LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
(Unit: millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Continuing operations
Revenue
Y
660,476
Y
696,213
Cost of sales
-442,805
-452,009
GROSS PROFIT
217,671
244,204
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-202,300
-206,933
Other income
2,495
4,812
Other expenses
-5,890
-4,922
OPERATING PROFIT
11,976
37,161
Finance income
6,574
2,634
Finance costs
-7,771
-3,702
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures accounted
-101
-500
for using the equity method
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
10,678
35,593
Income tax expenses
-4,370
-9,622
PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
6,308
25,971
Discontinued operations
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
8,332
-191
PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER
14,640
25,780
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Continuing operations
6,283
25,898
Discontinued operations
4,586
-191
Total
10,869
25,707
Non-controlling interests
Continuing operations
25
73
Discontinued operations
3,746
－
Total
3,771
73
PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER
14,640
25,780
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.