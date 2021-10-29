Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021(International Financial Reporting Standards)

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flash Report

LIXIL CORPORATION

October 29, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021

(International Financial Reporting Standards)

Company Name:

LIXIL CORPORATION

Stock Listings:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Code Number:

5938

URL: https://www.lixil.com/en/investor/

Representative:

Kinya Seto, President & CEO

Telephone:

+81-3-6706-7001

Contact:

Kayo Hirano, Senior Vice President, Leader, Investor Relations Office

Scheduled date of issue of quarterly financial report:

November 11, 2021

Schedule date of payment of interim dividends:

November 26, 2021

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held:

Yes (For investment analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the H1 of FY Ending March, 2022 (April 1 through September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

From Continuing Operations

Revenue

Core earnings

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the quarter

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 2022 H1

696,213

5.4

37,271

142.5

37,161

210.3

35,593

233.3

25,971

311.7

FYE 2021 H1

660,476

-13.0

15,371

-54.8

11,976

-64.3

10,678

-75.6

6,308

-79.1

Including Discontinued Operations

Profit for the quarter

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Profit for the quarter

attributable to

income for the

per share

per share

owners of the parent

quarter

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

FYE 2022 H1

25,780

76.1

25,707

136.5

24,685

20.7

88.46

84.02

FYE 2021 H1

14,640

-41.9

10,869

-53.0

20,459

271.8

37.47

35.75

Note: Core earnings is calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA) from revenue.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the parent to

owners of the parent

total assets

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

FYE 2022 H1

1,711,580

568,929

566,535

33.1

FYE 2021

1,741,814

554,767

552,271

31.7

2. Cash Dividends

Dividends per share

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

End of period

For the year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE 2021

35.00

40.00

75.00

FYE 2022

40.00

FYE 2022

40.00

80.00

(forecast)

Note: Revision

of dividends forecast after the recent announcement: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the FY Ending March, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

From Continuing Operations

Revenue

Core earnings

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the year

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 2022

1,440,000

4.5

80,000

39.6

78,000

117.6

75,500

123.3

49,000

199.4

Including Discontinued Operations

Profit for the year

Basic earnings

Profit for the year

attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

FYE 2022

47,000

25.0

47,000

42.2

161.94

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries, which affected the scope of consolidation during this period: None
    Newly consolidated company: None
    Excluded company: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Other changes: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimate: None
  4. Outstanding stocks (Common stocks)

(i) Outstanding stocks including treasury stocks

(September 30, 2021)

313,319,159

shares

(FY ended March 31, 2021)

(ii) Treasury stocks

(September 30, 2021)

22,616,761

shares

(FY ended March 31,

2021)

(iii) Average stocks during the first half

(September 30, 2021)

290,609,099

shares

(September 30,

2020)

313,319,159 shares

23,091,924 shares

290,102,188 shares

* This financial results report is exempt from review procedures under Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

*Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items (Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements)

Performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.

Note: Regarding presentation material to supplement the financial results announcement has been posted on TDnet and the Company's website.

LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unit: millions of yen)

End of H1

As of March 31, 2021

(As of September 30,

2021)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

Y

111,061

Y

98,905

Trade and other receivables

284,369

269,129

Inventories

180,417

201,119

Contract assets

17,650

24,477

Income taxes receivable

9,776

1,062

Other financial assets

13,880

18,720

Other current assets

19,262

17,567

Subtotal

636,415

630,979

Assets held for sale

1,358

375

Total current assets

637,773

631,354

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment

402,669

393,006

Right of use assets

62,417

59,021

Goodwill and other intangible assets

453,456

449,021

Investment property

4,931

5,213

Investments accounted for using the equity method

10,871

10,327

Other financial assets

83,080

74,954

Deferred tax assets

77,939

78,578

Other non-current assets

8,678

10,106

Total non-current assets

1,104,041

1,080,226

Total assets

Y

1,741,814

Y

1,711,580

LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022

(Unit: millions of yen)

End of H1

As of March 31, 2021

(As of September 30,

2021)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade and other payables

299,363

272,075

Bonds and borrowings

164,204

138,800

Lease liabilities

17,339

16,606

Contract liabilities

9,738

12,590

Income taxes payable

5,220

7,209

Other financial liabilities

5,408

4,795

Provisions

1,313

1,101

Other current liabilities

84,343

84,445

Total current liabilities

586,928

537,621

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Bonds and borrowings

366,923

373,969

Lease liabilities

47,039

43,829

Other financial liabilities

25,757

27,084

Net defined benefit liabilities

80,939

81,427

Provisions

7,860

7,780

Deferred tax liabilities

56,468

56,310

Other non-current liabilities

15,133

14,631

Total non-current liabilities

600,119

605,030

Total liabilities

1,187,047

1,142,651

EQUITY

Share capital

68,418

68,418

Capital reserves

278,240

278,593

Treasury shares

-48,610

-47,614

Other components of equity

20,415

18,686

Retained earnings

233,808

248,452

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

552,271

566,535

Non-controlling interests

2,496

2,394

Total equity

554,767

568,929

Total liabilities and equity

Y

1,741,814

Y

1,711,580

LIXIL Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2022

  1. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Unit: millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Continuing operations

Revenue

Y

660,476

Y

696,213

Cost of sales

-442,805

-452,009

GROSS PROFIT

217,671

244,204

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-202,300

-206,933

Other income

2,495

4,812

Other expenses

-5,890

-4,922

OPERATING PROFIT

11,976

37,161

Finance income

6,574

2,634

Finance costs

-7,771

-3,702

Share of loss of associates and joint ventures accounted

-101

-500

for using the equity method

PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

10,678

35,593

Income tax expenses

-4,370

-9,622

PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

6,308

25,971

Discontinued operations

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

8,332

-191

PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER

14,640

25,780

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Continuing operations

6,283

25,898

Discontinued operations

4,586

-191

Total

10,869

25,707

Non-controlling interests

Continuing operations

25

73

Discontinued operations

3,746

Total

3,771

73

PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER

14,640

25,780

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
