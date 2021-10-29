Log in
    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL CORPORATION

(5938)
  Report
H1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
H1 Results for the Fiscal Year

TSE Code: 5938

Ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS)

(From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)

LIXIL Corporation

October 29, 2021

Copyright © LIXIL Corporation. All rights reserved.

LIXIL TRANSITIONED TO IFRS FROM FYE2016

CHANGE IN PROFIT LEVEL STRUCTURE IS AS SHOWN

JGAAPBELOW

IFRS (LIXIL Financial Reporting)

Continuing operations

Net sales

Revenue

Cost of sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross profit

SG&A

SG&A

Operating profit

Core earnings (CE)

Non-operating income/expenses

Other income/expenses

Ordinary income

Operating profit

Extraordinary income/loss

Finance income/costs

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Profit before income taxes

Profit before tax

Profit from continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Profit for discontinued operations

Net profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

Non-controlling interests

Owners of the parent

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

"Core earnings" in IFRS is equivalent to JGAAP's "Operating profit"

1

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of results for H1 FYE2022

Revenue and profit increased year-on-yeardue to continuing strong demand, mainly in Americas and Europe, and the progress of structural reform in Japan. This was despite earnings softening during September due to the unexpected expansion and impact of lockdowns in APAC region, difficulties in procuring parts, increased costs due to container shortage, and delays in production and shipments. Profit for the first half period(1) reached a record high

Continued implementation of structural reform measures have resulted in a higher gross margin and core earnings margin despite increased raw material prices

Gross profit margin improved by 2.1pp year-on-year. The core earnings margin increased to 5.4%

No change in annual dividend forecast of 80 yen. Interim dividend of 40 yen was approved

(1) Profit for the first half period = Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

2

Business environment, countermeasures, and business outlook

External factors outside of our projections softened business performance during September, although most of the challenges are expected to be largely solved by the end of October

Lumber shortage

Anticipated/Addressed

Lockdowns

Exceeding expectation

Led to partial delay in partly delayed in housing construction.

Asia-Pacific region

However, the impact was within the original expectation and

Despite a large drop in demand in major countries(1), economic

limited

activities are recovering

Increased raw material prices

Product supply from Vietnam to Japan market

Lumber: Limited impact on profitability of H&S business.

- Fixtures(toilet): Parts shortages caused a delay in

However, it is limited

production and a supply gap in Sep. and Oct., resulting in

Copper, Steel: The impact of the higher costs was largely offset

achievement of 90% of the original plan. The situation is now

by a combination of hedging, cost reduction efforts and price

improving and will be normalized in Nov

optimization from an early stage

- Exteriors: Alternative production in Japan during Aug.-Oct.

Business in China

caused a temporary increase in costs. However, this prevented

product shortages, and the situation is expected to be

Housing market slumps

normalized in mid-Nov

Direct impact was limited due to advance measures we took.

Increased raw material prices

Although we expect demand for developers to soften, we expect

growth in the next fiscal year and beyond by continuing to

Aluminum: Advance measures were taken for a certain level.

diversify our business into retail and accelerated investment in

However, the historically high price level has exceeded

renovation

forecast and we expect to see some pressure on profitability

Electricity shortages

until the next price revision

Transportation: shipping container shortage

Currently no impact on the

business as we have prepared for the

situation, such as securing in- house power generation facilities

COVID-related lockdowns delayed cargo transfers, leading to

and diversifying supply sources

unexpected increase in overall transportation costs and in

transit inventory. Elevated cost expected to continue through

Q1 of next fiscal year

(1) India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam

3

Record high for H1

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: JPY 696.2 billion, up 5% year-on-year

Decreased 2% year-on-year in Japan (+2% growth excluding impact from divestments) while rising 25% in international markets

Strong in Q1, but production and shipment delays in September impacted Q2 (mainly in Japan, the Americas, and EMEA); expected to gradually normalize from November

Core earnings: JPY 37.3 billion, up JPY 21.9 billion year-on-year

Driven by LWT sales growth in the Americas and Europe and the progress of structural reform in Japan

Slowdown in Q2 due to delays in production and shipments, especially in September, despite strong demand

Profit for the quarter(1): JPY 25.7 billion, up JPY 14.8 billion year-on-year

Increased due to business recovery from restrictions on economic activities from previous year and progress of structural reform

(1) Profit for the quarter = Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent

4

H1 FYE2022 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS

H1 6 months

Q2 3 months

FYE2021

FYE2022

Increase

%

FYE2022

Increase

%

JPY billion

/decrease

/decrease

Revenue

660.5

696.2

+35.7

+5.4%

350.5

+0.4

+0.1%

Gross Profit

217.7

244.2

+26.5

+12.2%

119.2

-1.8

-1.5%

(%)

33.0%

35.1%

+2.1pp

-

34.0%

-0.6pp

-

SG&A

202.3

206.9

+4.6

+2.3%

105.0

+2.0

+2.0%

Core Earnings(1)

15.4

37.3

+21.9

+142.5%

14.2

-3.8

-21.2%

(%)

2.3%

5.4%

+3.0pp

-

4.1%

-1.1pp

-

Profit for the quarter

10.9

25.7

+14.8

+136.5%

8.9

-5.7

-39.1%

including Discontinued

Operations (2)

EPS (Yen)

37.47

88.46

+50.99

-

30.55

-19.74

-

EBITDA(3)

55.9

77.4

+21.5

+38.5%

34.3

-3.9

-10.2%

(%)

8.5%

11.1%

+2.7pp

-

9.8%

-1.1pp

-

  • CE margin: Improved by 3.0pp (gross profit margin improved by 2.1pp and SG&A ratio improved by 0.9pp)
  • Gross profit margin and core earnings margin: Increase in the sales distribution ratio of the international business with higher profit margin and an increase in factory utilization rates as well as benefits from various transformation initiatives in previous years drove the improvement
  • SG&A expenses: Increased by JPY4.6 billion in six months year-on-year due to increase of revenue (Japan JPY 4.9 billion decrease, International JPY 9.5 billion increase)

(1)

Equivalent to "Operating profit" of JGAAP

(2)

Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent

5

(3)

EBITDA=Core earnings + Depreciation + Amortization

H1 FYE2022 BUSINESS RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Strong LWT business drove revenue increase and core businesses drove core earnings growth

H1 6 months

Q2 3 months

FYE2021

FYE2022

Increase/

FYE2022

Increase/

Results

Results

decrease

Results

decrease

Segment

JPY billion

LWT

Revenue

365.6

420.5

+54.8

209.9

+9.7

CE

19.9

40.8

+20.9

17.1

+0.3

LHT

Revenue

235.6

229.7

-5.8

115.0

-3.3

CE

13.6

18.2

+4.7

7.9

-0.5

LBT

Revenue

46.3

40.6

-5.6

22.6

-2.4

CE

0.4

1.1

+0.6

1.8

+0.5

H&S

Revenue

22.9

15.0

-7.9

7.8

-3.8

CE

1.0

-0.7

-1.7

-0.8

-1.4

Consolidation,

Revenue

-9.9

-9.6

+0.3

-4.9

+0.1

adj. & other

CE

-19.5

-22.1

-2.6

-11.9

-2.8

LIXIL

Revenue

660.5

696.2

+35.7

350.5

+0.4

CE

15.4

37.3

+21.9

14.2

-3.8

Forex impact

H1 six months: Revenue +11.5 billion, Core earnings +0.8 billion

Q2 three months: Revenue +6.0 billion, Core earnings +0.9 billion

6

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION

Equity ratio improved by 1.4pp to 33.1% from March 2021.

Steady progress toward full-year plan of 34%

JPY billion

Assets

Assets

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities and Equity

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,741.8

1,711.6

1,741.8

1,711.6

-30.2

-30.2

Current

Current

Current

Current

111.1

98.9

assets

assets

liabilities

liabilities

637.8

631.4

586.9

537.6

Non-current

Non-current

liabilities

liabilities

600.1

605.0

-474.3

-484.4

Non-current

Non-current

Net

assets

assets

Interest-

1,104.0

1,080.2

Equity

-573.2

Equity

-595.5

bearing

554.8

568.9

debt

Interest-bearing debt

Mar-2021

Sep-2021

Mar-2021

Sep-2021

Mar-2021

Sep-2021

前期末

当期末

前期末

当期末

7

CASH FLOW STATUS AND CASH BALANCE

Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by JPY47.2 billion due to progress of structural reform(1) totaling JPY28.4 billion, increase in profit before tax, and a decreased need for investment as a result of the asset-light investment strategy

H1 FYE2021(2)

H1 FYE2022(2)

JPY billion

JPY billion

Balance

Balance

95.9

111.1

as of April 1, 2020

as of April 1, 2021

Operating CF

Working Capital -0.5

Operating CF

Working capital

-31.7

64.4

Depreciation

40.1

41.6

Depreciation 44.7

FCF(3)

FCF(3)

Investing CF

CAPEX -36.3

-21.6

Investing CF

CAPEX -20.8

25.6

86.0

16.0

Financing CF

Financing CF

77.7

38.0

Other(4)

Others(4)

0.3

2.0

Balance

Balance

150.0

98.9

as of Sep. 30, 2020

as of Sep 30, 2021

*Profit before tax(2) 25.4

*Profit before tax(2) 35.3

(1)

Voluntary retirement program and divestments

(4) "Others" = Effects of exchange rate changes + Net

(2)

Includes discontinued operations

increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets 8

(3) "FCF" = Operating CF + Investing CF

classified as held for sale

BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FYE2022 H2

  • Despite strong demand, the external environment, including increased material prices and logistics costs, continue to make the outlook uncertain
  • We will address business risk factors by diversifying production bases, focusing on in- demand products to ensure a stable supply of products, and making constant efforts to reduce costs through digitization and asset-light measures

Outlook for demand

Japan New housing: Lumber shortage has been causing a slight delay in the start of construction, but no major impact expected

Renovation: Strong demand continues

International EMEA, Americas: Strong demand continues. Product supply is the bottleneck China: Expect growth from FYE2023 due to rapid slowdown in housing market APAC: Recovery trend continues, however, temporary set-backs possible

Business risk factors Soaring material prices

Electricity shortages in China

Transportation: shipping container shortage and elevated cost Unpredictable occurrence of lockdowns

(Due to unpredictable factors including the above results) Shortage of supply of various parts

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
