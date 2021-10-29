H1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of results for H1 FYE2022

• Revenue and profit increased year-on-yeardue to continuing strong demand, mainly in Americas and Europe, and the progress of structural reform in Japan. This was despite earnings softening during September due to the unexpected expansion and impact of lockdowns in APAC region, difficulties in procuring parts, increased costs due to container shortage, and delays in production and shipments. Profit for the first half period(1) reached a record high

• Continued implementation of structural reform measures have resulted in a higher gross margin and core earnings margin despite increased raw material prices

• Gross profit margin improved by 2.1pp year-on-year. The core earnings margin increased to 5.4%