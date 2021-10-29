H1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Profit before income taxes
Profit before tax
Profit from continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Profit for discontinued operations
Net profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
Non-controlling interests
Owners of the parent
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
"Core earnings" in IFRS is equivalent to JGAAP's "Operating profit"
1
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Summary of results for H1 FYE2022
• Revenue and profit increased year-on-yeardue to continuing strong demand,mainly in Americas and Europe, and the progress of structural reform in Japan. This was despite earnings softening during September due to the unexpected expansion and impact of lockdowns in APAC region, difficulties in procuring parts, increased costs due to container shortage, and delays in production and shipments.Profit for the first half period(1)reached a record high
• Continued implementation of structural reform measures have resulted in a higher gross margin and core earnings margin despite increased raw material prices
• Gross profit margin improved by 2.1pp year-on-year. The core earnings margin increased to 5.4%
• No change in annual dividend forecast of 80 yen. Interim dividend of 40 yen was approved
(1) Profit for the first half period = Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
2
Business environment, countermeasures, and business outlook
External factors outside of our projections softened business performance during September, although most of the challenges are expected to be largely solved by the end of October
•
Lumber shortage
Anticipated/Addressed
•
Lockdowns
Exceeding expectation
Led to partial delay in partly delayed in housing construction.
Asia-Pacific region
However, the impact was within the original expectation and
Despite a large drop in demand in major countries(1), economic
limited
activities are recovering
• Increased raw material prices
Product supply from Vietnam to Japan market
Lumber: Limited impact on profitability of H&S business.
- Fixtures(toilet): Parts shortages caused a delay in
However, it is limited
production and a supply gap in Sep. and Oct., resulting in
Copper, Steel: The impact of the higher costs was largely offset
achievement of 90% of the original plan. The situation is now
by a combination of hedging, cost reduction efforts and price
improving and will be normalized in Nov
optimization from an early stage
- Exteriors: Alternative production in Japan during Aug.-Oct.
Business in China
caused a temporary increase in costs. However, this prevented
•
product shortages, and the situation is expected to be
Housing market slumps
normalized in mid-Nov
Direct impact was limited due to advance measures we took.
•
Increased raw material prices
Although we expect demand for developers to soften, we expect
growth in the next fiscal year and beyond by continuing to
Aluminum: Advance measures were taken for a certain level.
diversify our business into retail and accelerated investment in
However, the historically high price level has exceeded
renovation
forecast and we expect to see some pressure on profitability
Electricity shortages
until the next price revision
Transportation: shipping container shortage
Currently no impact on the
business as we have prepared for the
•
situation, such as securing in- house power generation facilities
COVID-related lockdowns delayed cargo transfers, leading to
and diversifying supply sources
unexpected increase in overall transportation costs and in
transit inventory. Elevated cost expected to continue through
Q1 of next fiscal year
(1) India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam
3
Record high for H1
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue: JPY 696.2 billion, up 5% year-on-year
• Decreased 2% year-on-year in Japan (+2% growth excluding impact from divestments) while rising 25% in international markets
• Strong in Q1, but production and shipment delays in September impacted Q2 (mainly in Japan, the Americas, and EMEA); expected to gradually normalize from November
• Driven by LWT sales growth in the Americas and Europe and the progress of structural reform in Japan
• Slowdown in Q2 due to delays in production and shipments, especially in September, despite strong demand
Profit for the quarter(1): JPY 25.7 billion, up JPY 14.8 billion year-on-year
• Increased due to business recovery from restrictions on economic activities from previous year and progress of structural reform
(1) Profit for the quarter = Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent
4
H1 FYE2022 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS
H1 6 months
Q2 3 months
FYE2021
FYE2022
Increase
%
FYE2022
Increase
%
JPY billion
/decrease
/decrease
Revenue
660.5
696.2
+35.7
+5.4%
350.5
+0.4
+0.1%
Gross Profit
217.7
244.2
+26.5
+12.2%
119.2
-1.8
-1.5%
(%)
33.0%
35.1%
+2.1pp
-
34.0%
-0.6pp
-
SG&A
202.3
206.9
+4.6
+2.3%
105.0
+2.0
+2.0%
Core Earnings(1)
15.4
37.3
+21.9
+142.5%
14.2
-3.8
-21.2%
(%)
2.3%
5.4%
+3.0pp
-
4.1%
-1.1pp
-
Profit for the quarter
10.9
25.7
+14.8
+136.5%
8.9
-5.7
-39.1%
including Discontinued
Operations (2)
EPS (Yen)
37.47
88.46
+50.99
-
30.55
-19.74
-
EBITDA(3)
55.9
77.4
+21.5
+38.5%
34.3
-3.9
-10.2%
(%)
8.5%
11.1%
+2.7pp
-
9.8%
-1.1pp
-
CE margin: Improved by 3.0pp (gross profit margin improved by 2.1pp and SG&A ratio improved by 0.9pp)
Gross profit margin and core earningsmargin: Increase in the sales distribution ratio of the international business with higher profit margin and an increase in factory utilization rates as well as benefits from various transformation initiatives in previous years drove the improvement
SG&A expenses: Increased by JPY4.6 billion in six months year-on-year due to increase of revenue (Japan JPY 4.9 billion decrease, International JPY 9.5 billion increase)
(1)
Equivalent to "Operating profit" of JGAAP
(2)
Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent
Strong LWT business drove revenue increase and core businesses drove core earnings growth
H1 6 months
Q2 3 months
FYE2021
FYE2022
Increase/
FYE2022
Increase/
Results
Results
decrease
Results
decrease
Segment
JPY billion
LWT
Revenue
365.6
420.5
+54.8
209.9
+9.7
CE
19.9
40.8
+20.9
17.1
+0.3
LHT
Revenue
235.6
229.7
-5.8
115.0
-3.3
CE
13.6
18.2
+4.7
7.9
-0.5
LBT
Revenue
46.3
40.6
-5.6
22.6
-2.4
CE
0.4
1.1
+0.6
1.8
+0.5
H&S
Revenue
22.9
15.0
-7.9
7.8
-3.8
CE
1.0
-0.7
-1.7
-0.8
-1.4
Consolidation,
Revenue
-9.9
-9.6
+0.3
-4.9
+0.1
adj. & other
CE
-19.5
-22.1
-2.6
-11.9
-2.8
LIXIL
Revenue
660.5
696.2
+35.7
350.5
+0.4
CE
15.4
37.3
+21.9
14.2
-3.8
Forex impact︓
H1 six months: Revenue +11.5 billion, Core earnings +0.8 billion
Q2 three months: Revenue +6.0 billion, Core earnings +0.9 billion
6
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
Equity ratio improved by 1.4pp to 33.1% from March 2021.
Steady progress toward full-year plan of 34%
JPY billion
Assets
Assets
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities and Equity
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,741.8
1,711.6
1,741.8
1,711.6
-30.2
-30.2
Current
Current
Current
Current
111.1
98.9
assets
assets
liabilities
liabilities
637.8
631.4
586.9
537.6
Non-current
Non-current
liabilities
liabilities
600.1
605.0
-474.3
-484.4
Non-current
Non-current
Net
assets
assets
Interest-
1,104.0
1,080.2
Equity
-573.2
Equity
-595.5
bearing
554.8
568.9
debt
Interest-bearing debt
Mar-2021
Sep-2021
Mar-2021
Sep-2021
Mar-2021
Sep-2021
前期末
当期末
前期末
当期末
7
CASH FLOW STATUS AND CASH BALANCE
Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by JPY47.2 billion due to progress of structural reform(1) totaling JPY28.4 billion, increase in profit before tax, and a decreased need for investment as a result of the asset-light investment strategy
H1 FYE2021(2)
H1 FYE2022(2)
JPY billion
JPY billion
Balance
Balance
95.9
111.1
as of April 1, 2020
as of April 1, 2021
Operating CF
Working Capital -0.5
Operating CF
Working capital
-31.7
64.4
Depreciation
40.1
41.6
Depreciation 44.7
FCF(3)
FCF(3)
Investing CF
CAPEX -36.3
-21.6
Investing CF
CAPEX -20.8
25.6
86.0
16.0
Financing CF
Financing CF
77.7
38.0
Other(4)
Others(4)
0.3
2.0
Balance
Balance
150.0
98.9
as of Sep. 30, 2020
as of Sep 30, 2021
*Profit before tax(2) 25.4
*Profit before tax(2) 35.3
(1)
Voluntary retirement program and divestments
(4) "Others" = Effects of exchange rate changes + Net
(2)
Includes discontinued operations
increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets 8
(3) "FCF" = Operating CF + Investing CF
classified as held for sale
BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FYE2022 H2
Despite strong demand, the external environment, including increased material prices and logistics costs, continue to make the outlook uncertain
We will address business risk factors by diversifying production bases, focusing on in- demand products to ensure a stable supply of products, and making constant efforts to reduce costs through digitization and asset-light measures
Outlook for demand
JapanNew housing: Lumber shortage has been causing a slight delay in the start of construction, but no major impact expected
Renovation: Strong demand continues
InternationalEMEA, Americas: Strong demand continues. Product supply is the bottleneck China: Expect growth from FYE2023 due to rapid slowdown in housing market APAC: Recovery trend continues, however, temporary set-backs possible
Business risk factorsSoaring material prices
Electricity shortages in China
Transportation: shipping container shortage and elevated cost Unpredictable occurrence of lockdowns
(Due to unpredictable factors including the above results) Shortage of supply of various parts
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.