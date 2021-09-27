LIXIL : 【Update】Disclosure of Monthly Sales of August, 2021
09/27/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Notes
Scope of disclosure From October 2014
The figures in this material are LIXIL Corporation's (former LIXIL Group Corporation) consolidated-internal data.
Figures of operating companies of non-manufacturing and non-subsidiaries of former LIXIL Corporation, such as LIXIL VIVA CORPORATION (share transfer completed in November 2020) and LIXIL Housing Research Institute, Ltd, are not included in the figures of "Domestic LIXIL (Consolidated)." The figures of Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co., Ltd (share transfer to be completed in January 2021) are included from October 2014 to December 2020, and figures of HIVIC Co., LTD are included from October 2014 to August 2016 in "Domestic LIXIL (Consolidated)."
The monthly comparison (year on year) is calculated by excluding discontinued operations from the current and previous year monthly figure. As for the cumulative total comparison (year on year), it is calculated by excluding the discontinued operations from the beginning of both the current and previous fiscal year. From April 2013 to September 2014
The figures in this material are former LIXIL Corporation's consolidated-internal data.
Thus, figures of operating companies of non-subsidiaries of former LIXIL Corporation, such as LIXIL VIVA CORPORATION (share transfer completed in November 2020), Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co., Ltd (share transfer completed in January 2021), LIXIL Housing Research Institute, Ltd, and HIVIC Co., LTD, are not included in the figures of this material.
Disclosed information is based on preliminary internal figures each month.
Thus, this could differ with figures appearing in quarterly financial results and other official announcements. In such case, the figures in the official announcement are set as true.
Also, there may be a case that preliminary internal figures of previous months might be revised as confirmed figures.
For the first half of the fiscal year (from April to September), the cumulative total (year on year) are the total from April to the said month, and for the second half of the fiscal year (from October to March), are the total from October to the said month.
This material is published (updated) towards the end of each following month. However, there will be no updates for the months of March, June, September, and December until quarterly financial results are announced. The information on these months will be disclosed at the same time with the information of the following month.
As for the overseas subsidiaries of former LIXIL Corporation, the fiscal-year end differed from company to company. We have (a) companies that ended their fiscal year in December, such as PERMASTEELISA GROUP (sold in September 2020), American Standard Asia Pacific and others, (b) companies that ended their fiscal year in February, such as TOSTEM THAI Co., Ltd and others and (c) American Standard Brands that ends their fiscal year in March until March 2015.
Financial results of companies (a) were the data of three months prior to the said month. Financial results of companies (b) were the data of one month prior to the said month.
However fiscal year of all the subsidiaries ends in the same period from April 2015.
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.