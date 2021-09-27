LIXIL : 【Update】Disclosure of Monthly Sales of August, 2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 452 B 13 133 M 13 133 M Net income 2022 49 862 M 451 M 451 M Net Debt 2022 473 B 4 278 M 4 278 M P/E ratio 2022 19,2x Yield 2022 2,40% Capitalization 948 B 8 560 M 8 570 M EV / Sales 2022 0,98x EV / Sales 2023 0,92x Nbr of Employees 51 879 Free-Float 90,3% Chart LIXIL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LIXIL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 3 260,00 JPY Average target price 3 333,33 JPY Spread / Average Target 2,25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kinya Seto President, CEO & Representative Director Sachio Matsumoto CFO, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Accounting Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman Yugo Kanazawa Chief Digital Officer, Head-Marketing & IT Uchu Mukai Chief Technology & Standardization Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) LIXIL CORPORATION 45.93% 8 560 SAINT-GOBAIN 62.40% 38 195 ASSA ABLOY AB 28.89% 33 464 MASCO CORPORATION 2.09% 13 861 FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. 7.30% 12 682 TREX COMPANY, INC. 28.17% 12 376