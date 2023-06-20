LIXIL : Disclosure of environmental issues, including climate change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) (published in June 2023)
06/20/2023 | 03:11am EDT
Disclosure of Environmental Issues,
Including Climate Change
(In response to the TCFD recommendations)
June, 2023
Introduction: LIXIL's Impact and Environmental Strategies
At LIXIL, our business operations are not only supporting our corporate growth and sustainable value creation, but also aiming to have a positive impact on the environment and society. This goes beyond meeting our ESG obligations, by ensuring we are truly living our purpose to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Transforming how we approach environmental issues is a critical part of how we are transforming for impact.
We have determined Water Conservation & Environmental Sustainability as one of the strategic pillars of our Impact Strategy and positioned the six areas detailed below as material issues.
・Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation
・Water Sustainability
・Circular Economy
・Environmental Impact of Product Lifecycle
・Environmental Management
・Conservation of Biodiversity
The LIXIL Environmental Vision 2050 formulated in FYE2020 declared a commitment to Zero Carbon and Circular Living. We set Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation, Water Sustainability, and Circular Economy in the above material issues as focus areas for realizing the vision. As a springboard for promoting these focus areas, we have been striving to reduce the environmental burden across the product lifecycle and to strengthen our company-wide environmental management. We are also working to conserve biodiversity which is the common foundation for the three focus areas. By 2050, we aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and preserve water and natural resources in operations, housing and lifestyle solutions for future generations.
CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION AND ADAPTATION
Achieve Net-Zero GHG Emissions through Our Business Operations, Products and Services
WATER SUSTAINABILITY
Enhance the Environmental Value of Water Resources by Saving, Circulating and Purifying Water
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Help Transition to a Circular Economy and Preserve Natural Resources for Future Generations
As a manufacturer of water-related products and housing materials, we believe it is important to help solve environmental issues, such as reducing CO2 emissions, not just for LIXIL, but for society as a whole.
It is the responsibility of all manufacturers to consider how to minimize the environmental impact associated with their business activities and the use of their products. At LIXIL, we have updated our environmental strategy because we aim to not only fulﬁll our corporate responsibility but also have a positive impact on the global environment and people's lives as part of our quest to promote sustainability for both the environment and society at large. We present a comprehensive approach across three distinct phases: our operations, our value chain, and expanding our impact, in order to maximize the impact generated in each business domain.
* "2030" and "2050" in this document refers to our ﬁscal year, starting in 2030 or 2050.
Disclosure of Environmental Issues, Including Climate Change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) ｜01
Disclosure of Environmental Issues, Including Climate Change (In Response to the TCFD Recommendations)
In March 2019, LIXIL announced our endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in connection with our focus area in the LIXIL Environmental Vision 2050 of "Climate change mitigation and adaptation". Based on the TCFD recommendations, LIXIL is working to identify and assess the risks and opportunities posed by climate change, and reﬂecting them in our environmental strategy after reporting to and approval by the Board of Executive Ofﬁcers and the Board of Directors.
1. Governance
a. Board's Oversight
At LIXIL, we are transforming our business operations. This transformation is not only to secure corporate growth and sustainable value creation, but also to enhance the positive impact that we have on society and the environment. It is important that we also have the right governance structure in place to track progress and monitor risks, targets, and metrics for our transformation for impact.
We have established the Environmental Strategy Committee (ESC) chaired by the Chief Environmental Impact Ofﬁcer, designated by the Board of Executive Ofﬁcers, as well as a sustainability governance framework with overall oversight by the Board of Directors. The ESC meets at least once a quarter to develop and implement environmental strategies. This includes formulating rules and policies related to environmental governance, deliberating and making decisions on measures to address climate risks and opportunities and other environmental issues, and managing and monitoring environmental targets for the group as a whole. The results of ESC discussions and resolutions are reported to the Board of Executive Ofﬁcers quarterly through the Impact Strategy Committee. The Board of Executive Ofﬁcers discusses and approves targets and action plans on environmental issues and other signiﬁcant matters. The progress is elevated to the Board of Directors twice a year for discussion and oversight. Matters related to climate change and other environmental issues are also reported to and discussed at the Governance Committee. Thus, we regard responding to climate change as an important issue.
In FYE2023, the ESC discussed and determined potential strategy revisions, such as the setting of medium-term targets in the areas of water sustainability and circular economy and establishing a comprehensive approach to help realize our Environmental Vision 2050. We also expanded our material issues to include "Conservation of Biodiversity." We consider biodiversity to serve as the common foundation for our three focus areas in the environment domain and believe that it is vital to address the issue of biodiversity in order to ensure sustainable LIXIL growth.
Environmental management structure
Disclosure of Environmental Issues, Including Climate Change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) ｜02
Meeting period
Main ESC agenda
・Reorganized the ESC into a body that includes executive ofﬁcers for the purpose of strengthening
FYE2022
environmental governance and building and implementing environmental strategies
・Raised our targets for reducing CO2 emissions in the run up to 2030
・Reported on the degree of implementation of the TCFD recommendations
・Formulated an environmental strategy designed to enhance potential social and environmental impact
FYE2023
・Determined water and circular economy targets for 2030
・Added the conservation of biodiversity as a new material issue
b. Roles and Responsibilities of Directors and Executive Ofﬁcers
Currently, the Board of Executive Ofﬁcers appoints a chairperson to each committee as follows.
Director, Representative Executive Ofﬁcer, Human Resources, Communications,
External Affairs, and Impact Strategy, and Chief People Ofﬁcer
Each chairperson is responsible for implementing the decisions made in their committee and managing progress. More specific business plans are then implemented and monitored by the executive ofﬁcers in charge of individual business organizations. The Chief Executive Ofﬁcer is ultimately responsible for management decisions related to environmental issues, including risks and opportunities arising from climate change, through discussions and resolutions of the Board of Executive Ofﬁcers and their oversight by the Board of Directors.
a. Identifying Climate-related Risks and Opportunities
LIXIL has conducted scenario analyses to identify the risks and opportunities posed by climate change that could signiﬁcantly impact our business over the short, medium, and long terms as shown below. Risks and opportunities were categorized into transition risks (e.g., policy and legal, and market) and physical risks (e.g., extreme weather events) that could affect our value chain.
Classiﬁcation
Period
Background
Long-term
10
- 30 years
Period ending with the 2050 goal to realize LIXIL Environmental Vision 2050
Medium-term
3 - 10 years
Period ending in 2030, a target year of the Science Based Targets initiative and the SDGs.
A medium-term milestone for realizing LIXIL Environmental Vision 2050
Short-term
0
- 3 years
Period ending in 2025, when environmental initiatives will be promoted in alignment with
business plans
Disclosure of Environmental Issues, Including Climate Change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) ｜03
Our scenario analysis is based on the following two scenarios, selected from several scenarios published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Scenario Name
Scenario Overview
Source
Scenario with signiﬁcant policy transition impacts that aligns with the Paris Agreement's
RCP2.6
goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels
Environmental regulations will be tightened and the introduction of carbon taxes and other
IEA SDS
1.5 ºC
taxes will cause energy and raw material prices to rise. Energy regulations and expanded
IEA NZE
scenario*
subsidy programs will increase the share of Net-Zero Energy Houses (ZEH) among new
RCP4.5
houses in Japan and will also stimulate remodeling to improve existing housing perfor-
mance. The impact of this will be an increased demand for products and services that
NDCs
provide high thermal insulation and energy efﬁciency and generation.
Scenario where environmental regulations are not tightened and physical impacts are large
Environmental regulations will not be tightened, energy efﬁciency-related subsidies will not
4ºC
be expanded, and the percentage of ZEH will not signiﬁcantly increase. Physical risks such
RCP8.5
scenario
as damage to manufacturing facilities caused by typhoons, ﬂoods, and other extreme
weather events will increase. Demand for products and services related to disaster prepara-
tion, response, and recovery will increase.
* Parameters based on the 2ºC scenario were used when parameters based on the 1.5ºC scenario were not available.
Disclosure of Environmental Issues, Including Climate Change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) ｜04
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 07:10:05 UTC.