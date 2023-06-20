LIXIL : Disclosure of environmental issues, including climate change (In response to the TCFD recommendations) (published in June 2023)

Introduction: LIXIL's Impact and Environmental Strategies

At LIXIL, our business operations are not only supporting our corporate growth and sustainable value creation, but also aiming to have a positive impact on the environment and society. This goes beyond meeting our ESG obligations, by ensuring we are truly living our purpose to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Transforming how we approach environmental issues is a critical part of how we are transforming for impact.

We have determined Water Conservation & Environmental Sustainability as one of the strategic pillars of our Impact Strategy and positioned the six areas detailed below as material issues.

・Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation

・Water Sustainability

・Circular Economy

・Environmental Impact of Product Lifecycle

・Environmental Management

・Conservation of Biodiversity

The LIXIL Environmental Vision 2050 formulated in FYE2020 declared a commitment to Zero Carbon and Circular Living. We set Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation, Water Sustainability, and Circular Economy in the above material issues as focus areas for realizing the vision. As a springboard for promoting these focus areas, we have been striving to reduce the environmental burden across the product lifecycle and to strengthen our company-wide environmental management. We are also working to conserve biodiversity which is the common foundation for the three focus areas. By 2050, we aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and preserve water and natural resources in operations, housing and lifestyle solutions for future generations.

CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION AND ADAPTATION

Achieve Net-Zero GHG Emissions through Our Business Operations, Products and Services

WATER SUSTAINABILITY

Enhance the Environmental Value of Water Resources by Saving, Circulating and Purifying Water

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Help Transition to a Circular Economy and Preserve Natural Resources for Future Generations

As a manufacturer of water-related products and housing materials, we believe it is important to help solve environmental issues, such as reducing CO2 emissions, not just for LIXIL, but for society as a whole.

It is the responsibility of all manufacturers to consider how to minimize the environmental impact associated with their business activities and the use of their products. At LIXIL, we have updated our environmental strategy because we aim to not only fulﬁll our corporate responsibility but also have a positive impact on the global environment and people's lives as part of our quest to promote sustainability for both the environment and society at large. We present a comprehensive approach across three distinct phases: our operations, our value chain, and expanding our impact, in order to maximize the impact generated in each business domain.

* "2030" and "2050" in this document refers to our ﬁscal year, starting in 2030 or 2050.