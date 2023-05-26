LIXIL : Notice of Convocation (Access Notification and Summary Version to be dispatched via postal mail)

Virtual-Only Shareholders' Meetings

This Shareholders' Meeting will be held fully online (only via the Internet) as a shareholders' meeting without a designated location (a virtual-only shareholders' meeting).

In response to the establishment of the "Act for Partially Amending the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Act and Other Related Acts," at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 22, 2021, the Company introduced and resolved on an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation to allow the holding of virtual-only Shareholders' Meetings. As a result, the Company is now able to select a virtual-only Shareholders' Meeting as the method for holding the Shareholders' Meeting.

Based on this, in consideration of factors such as changes in the situation surrounding the Company, the proper form of dialogue with shareholders, and shareholder opinion, the Company decided, as a result of discussion at the Board of Directors' Meeting where Outside Directors comprised a majority, that the method of holding this Shareholders' Meeting would be by means of a virtual-only Shareholders' Meeting for the reasons set forth below.

It would provide an opportunity for all shareholders to participate in this Shareholders' Meeting in an impartial format regardless of their physical location or whether they have free time, and using contrivances that are only possible online can be expected to promote the exercise of rights by shareholders at this Shareholders' Meeting and to realize active dialogue with shareholders and an increase in satisfaction. As a result of holding the past three Annual Shareholders' Meetings as hybrid Shareholders' Meetings, while there was a limited number of shareholders attending the physical venue, there was a large number of shareholders attending online, and there were many positive opinions from shareholders attending online, such as that they can attend from far away and can attend without hesitation. There is no circumstance, such as a shareholder proposal being made, that would make it desirable to hold this Shareholders' Meeting at a physical

venue.

As set forth in "Policy for handling questions" on page 13, when operating the virtual-only Shareholders' Meeting, the Company will strive to continue to operate an open Shareholders' Meeting so as not to create any shareholder concerns, for example by responding to all questions in principle, and disclosing the content of those responses on the Company's website at a later date.

When deciding on the method of holding the Shareholders' Meeting in the future, the Company will decide carefully by a resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting each time the Shareholders' Meeting is held, in consideration, first and foremost, of the shareholder rights, and based on social requirements, including countermeasures to infectious disease, etc.

Please note that there is no venue that shareholders can attend in person.

