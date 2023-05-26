LIXIL : Report for the 81st Fiscal Year

[Attachment to the Notice of Convocation of the 81st Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Report for the 81st Fiscal Year
﴾From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023﴿
Index
・Business Report ……………………………………………
1
・Consolidated Financial Statements …………………
43
・Non-consolidated Financial Statements …………… 47
・Audit Reports ……………………………………………… 53
Among the matters to be provided electronically, the following matters are not stated in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the paper-based documents ﴾"Delivery Documents"﴿ pursuant to laws and regulations and Article 16, paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are posted on the Company's website and the TSE's website below:
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statement
Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Consequently, the Delivery Documents are part of the subject documents audited by the Audit
Committee and the Accounting Auditors when they prepare the audit reports.
Securities Code: 5938
LIXIL Corporation
The following is an English translation of the Report for the 81st Fiscal Year ﴾the "Report"﴿ as Attachment to the Notice of Convocation of the 81st Annual Shareholders' Meeting of LIXIL Corporation ﴾the "Company"﴿. The "Company" provides
this translation for your reference and convenience only without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.
)
Business Report ﴾From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023﴿
1. Matters regarding the current state of the group of companies
﴾1﴿ Business developments and their results
This consolidated Fiscal Year, Japan's domestic economy risked being held back by global monetary tightening and the progressively weaker yen caused by factors such as the expanding interest rate differential between Japan and the United States, in addition to the rise in raw material and energy prices, and by extension there are concerns about decreasing consumer confidence due to the rise in inflation. As for residential investment, while rental properties and condominiums seem to have bottomed out, home ownership continues to decline due to concerns about rising home loan interest rates, the effect of continuing high prices for construction materials, and the like, and the number of new housing starts are weakening, and consequently the outlook is unclear. On the other hand, it is expected that demand will be stimulated by housing energy saving assistance measures that are the largest ever seen, such as the creation of a government-led "advanced window renovation business" subsidy system.
The global economy continues to be impacted by the rise in raw material and energy prices that are a consequence of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, there has been no dispelling concerns about a downturn in the economic recovery due to geopolitical risks such as the trend of rapid monetary tightening to control inflation in the United States and European countries, and the slowdown in economic growth and stagnation of the real estate market in China due to the reaction to zero-COVID policies, and it will be necessary to closely observe the situation.
However, while the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been fading both in Japan and overseas, the trend
towards a relaxation of broad restrictions and the normalization of economic activity is accelerating with the intention of creating a society that is adapted to living with COVID-19 and after COVID-19, and we anticipate an upturn in the economy in the future.
In this context, the revenue of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ﴾the "Group"﴿ in this consolidated Fiscal Year increased to 1,495,987 million yen ﴾up 4.7% on year﴿, with increased revenue effects due to the permeation of price revisions and the growth in sales of renovation products in the domestic business, as well as the effect of foreign currency exchange as a consequence of the weak yen, despite being impacted by the disruption of supply chains and decreased demand in the United States and China in the overseas business. On the other hand, earnings were down significantly, with continued efforts to execute structural reforms and price competitiveness as well as improved profitability policies both domestically and overseas having been unable to cover adverse effects due to weakening demand in the United States against the backdrop of the steep rise in interest rates and the market slowdown in China, in addition to increased costs from the further rise in raw material, energy, and component prices and restrictions on the logistics system in Europe. Core earnings decreased to 25,745 million yen ﴾down 60.3% on year﴿, operating profit fell to 24,903 million yen ﴾down 64.2% on year﴿, and profit before tax from continuing operations decreased to 19,759 million yen ﴾down 70.6% on year﴿.
As a result, profit for this Fiscal Year attributable to the owners of the parent ﴾net of non-controlling interests﴿, fell to 15,991 million yen ﴾down 67.1% on year﴿.
Note: Core earnings are calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
Results in This Consolidated Fiscal Year
Revenue
Core earnings
Profit for the year attributable
to owners of the parent
1,495,987 million yen
25,745 million yen
15,991 million yen
The overall conditions for each business unit are described below. Revenue of each business unit is before elimination of intercompany transactions and core earnings are before deduction of corporate expenses.
Further, from this consolidated Fiscal Year, having revised its business management system, the Group has changed its business segments from a previous format that included the "Housing Technology Business," "Building Technology Business" and the "Housing and Services Business, etc." to the "Housing Technology Business" which is the new segment after this change. Therefore, comparisons with the previous Fiscal Year have been made by reclassifying the figures for the previous consolidated Fiscal Year based on the changed business segments.
Note 1: Core earnings are calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
Note 2: For "domestic business" and "overseas business," management-based categories that are defined in the Group's consolidated revenue management are used, and they partially differ from categories based on country of location. Specifically, the Water Technology Business and the Housing Technology Business include some overseas subsidiaries managed domestically in "domestic business."
Water Technology Business
Housing Technology Business
Principal business
Principal business
Business breakdown
Plumbing facilities
Other
Principal products and goods, etc.
Sanitation equipment, shower
toilets, water faucet clasps, hand
wash basin, bathtub, integrated
baths, smart products, showers,
sinks, countertops, fitted kitchens,
Satis ﴾Tank-less toilets﴿
SPAGE
etc.
Residential and office building exterior tiles, interior tiles, etc.
Business breakdown
Principal products and goods, etc.
Metal building
Sashes for residences, buildings,
materials
and stores, front doors, various
shutters, gates, carports, handrails,
bridge railings, curtain walls, etc.
Wood interior
Window frames, fixture materials,
Entrance Door XE
building materials
interior building materials, etc.
Other building
Siding, roofing materials etc.
materials
Development of franchise chains of
Housing and
builders, building contractor, real
In the Water Technology Business, which mainly handles plumbing products, the domestic business secured revenue that were somewhat higher than the previous Fiscal Year because, while the number of new housing starts was weak, in addition to the manifestation of price revision effects, sales of renovation- related products were strong. Also, revenue in the overseas
services
estate management, development
support of real-estate franchise
chain business, home loans, etc.
Others
Solar power systems, etc.
business grew compared with the previous Fiscal Year owing to, for example, the recovery in economic activity in the Asia Pacific, which had been sluggish until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the foreign currency exchange effect from the progressively weaker yen, despite there being negative factors in the external environment such as weakening demand against the backdrop of interest rate hikes in the United States and the effect of the delay in the economic recovery in China after zero-COVID policies. As a result, revenue in the Water Technology Business increased to 915,285 million yen ﴾up 6.2% on year﴿.
On the other hand, core earnings decreased to 47,259 million yen ﴾down 38.3% on year﴿, with the disorder in supply chains in Europe and the effect of customer inventory adjustments in the United States, in addition to the rise in raw material, energy, and component prices that has been continuing since the previous consolidated Fiscal Year, despite higher gross profit from the price revision effects both domestically and overseas and an increase in the sales ratio of renovation products and luxury products domestically.
RICHELLE SI
GROHE Atrio
Private Collection
Revenue
Core earnings
915,285 million yen
47,259 million yen
﴾unit: million yen﴿
﴾unit: million yen﴿
FYE2022
FYE2023
FYE2022
FYE2023
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
In the Housing Technology Business, which primarily develops housing construction material products domestically, revenue increased to 598,211 million yen ﴾up 2.4% on year﴿, due to firm demand for renovations for the purpose of increasing housing performance and comfort, in addition to the manifestation of price revision effects for which efforts had been made to date.
Meanwhile, core earnings fell to 19,360 million yen ﴾down 38.9% on year﴿. Steady progress in improved profitability, due to securing appropriate gross profits through price revisions as well as growth in sales of high-performance window products and the shift to "Asset-Light" getting on track, was offset by substantially increased costs due to a greater than expected increase in materials prices and further increases in the cost of procuring components from overseas, in addition to the effect of reduced sales volume due to the slowdown in demand for new housing.
Inplus for Renovation
Tokoname City Hall
﴾interior window﴿
Revenue
Core earnings
598,211 million yen
19,360 million yen
﴾unit: million yen﴿
﴾unit: million yen﴿
FYE2022
FYE2023
FYE2022
FYE2023
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Revenue and core earnings by business
FYE2022
FYE2023
Year-on-year
Consolidated Fiscal Year
Consolidated Fiscal Year
Business Category
﴾April 1, 2021
﴾April 1, 2022
increase/decrease
to March 31, 2022﴿
to March 31, 2023﴿
Revenue
Core Earnings
Revenue
Core Earnings
Revenue ﴾%﴿
Core Earnings
﴾million yen﴿
﴾million yen﴿
﴾million yen﴿
﴾million yen﴿
﴾%﴿
Water Technology Business
862,157
76,615
915,285
47,259
6.2
﴾38.3﴿
Housing Technology Business
584,209
31,661
598,211
19,360
2.4
﴾38.9﴿
Deletion or Common
﴾17,788﴿
﴾43,401﴿
﴾17,509﴿
﴾40,874﴿
-
-
throughout Company
Total
1,428,578
64,875
1,495,987
25,745
4.7
﴾60.3﴿
Note: Operations categorized as discontinued operations are not included.
﴾2﴿ Status of Capital Investment
The amount of capital investment ﴾including right of use assets﴿ for this consolidated Fiscal Year is 77,597 million yen. Most of the amount was for investment in new product development and for streamlining and investment in facilities update and maintenance.
﴾3﴿ Status of Financial Arrangements
In this consolidated Fiscal Year, 65,820 million yen was procured through long term loans, and 55,000 million yen was procured through the issuance of straight bonds, to be applied to refinancing funds.
﴾4﴿ Changes in Status of Assets and Income/Losses
FYE2020
FYE2021
FYE2022
FYE2023
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Category
Year
Year
Year
Year
﴾April 1, 2019 to
﴾April 1, 2020 to
﴾April 1, 2021 to
﴾April 1, 2022 to
March 31, 2020﴿
March 31, 2021﴿
March 31, 2022﴿
March 31, 2023﴿
Revenue ﴾million yen﴿
1,514,449
1,378,255
1,428,578
1,495,987
Core earnings ﴾million yen﴿
52,290
57,288
64,875
25,745
Operating profit ﴾million yen﴿
32,010
35,842
69,471
24,903
Profit for the year attributable to owners
12,518
33,048
48,603
15,991
of the parent ﴾million yen﴿
Basic profit per share ﴾yen﴿
43.15
113.92
167.21
55.54
Total assets ﴾million yen﴿
2,091,529
1,741,814
1,782,882
1,853,534
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
502,165
552,271
612,385
625,433
﴾million yen﴿
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
1,730.99
1,902.89
2,106.30
2,178.77
per share ﴾yen﴿
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the
24.0
31.7
34.3
33.7
parent ﴾%﴿
Notes:
Core earnings are calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
The Company decided to sell its consolidated subsidiary LIXIL VIVA Corporation ﴾"LIXIL VIVA"﴿ in June 2020, and accordingly, the Company classified operations of LIXIL VIVA as discontinued operations for FYE2021 consolidated Fiscal Year, and reclassified and presented revenue, core earnings and operating profit for FYE2020 consolidated Fiscal Year.
Revenue
Core earnings
﴾unit: million yen﴿
﴾unit: million yen﴿
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Total assets/equity attributable to owners of
the parent/equity
Profit/loss for the year attributable to owners of the parent
﴾unit: million yen﴿
ratio attributable to owners of the parent
Total assets ﴾unit: million yen﴿
Equity attributable to owners of the parent ﴾unit: million yen﴿
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent ﴾unit: percentage﴿
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Consolidated Fiscal
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
﴾5﴿ Issues to be addressed
In 2020, the Group formulated "LIXIL Playbook" that laid out the basic direction for the management and proceeded with initiatives for the four strategic initiatives, but it improved "LIXIL Playbook" in 2023 to respond to changes in the business environment and lead the way to further growth. Specifically, while steady achievements have been made through the initiatives to date for "focus on simplifying organization and core businesses," which was the first of the four strategic initiatives that were set when "LIXIL Playbook" was formulated in 2020, the future-oriented strategy was updated again.
As a result, the following five strategic initiatives areas were set. Along with increasing the Group's ability to respond to changes and working to further strengthen its core businesses, the Group will also enhance initiatives for environmental issues through its business and focus on developing new core businesses.
[Five strategic initiative areas in the evolved "LIXIL Playbook"]
1. Tackle inflation and supply chain challenges
In response to the ongoing impact of rising materials and logistics costs, the Group will move forward with profitability improvements both by seeking optimization of sale prices and cost reductions with cost stabilization through changing materials, and by shifting to differentiated, high-value-added products. In addition, in preparation for the risk of global supply chains being disrupted, the Group will move forward on shifting to regional procurement and production systems, in addition to previous policies such as moving to redundancy in suppliers and the use of platforms for production.
2. Optimize Japan and drive new growth
The Group will continue policies to increase the profitability and agility of its Japan business, and will enhance its initiatives for growing renovation demand by expanding its renovation products, which traditionally focused on plumbing products, to those for insulation improvements such as windows and walls. Furthermore, the Group will introduce environmentally friendly products and businesses for all product lines, which will lead to differentiation.
3. Grow global Water Technology Business
Through policies such as expanded sales of high-value-added products, diversification of sales channels, and creation of a strategic brand portfolio, the Group will work to free itself from commodity business, and enhance its foundation to steadily capture growth in overseas markets.
4. Embed robust environment strategy
The Group has set three focus areas for its environmental strategy: climate change mitigation and adaptation; water sustainability; and circular economy. By integrating its environmental strategy into its business strategy and enhancing initiatives to realize medium-term targets in each area, the Group aims to expand its sustainable growth and positive impact on the global environment and society.
5. Develop new core
Towards future growth, the Group will commit resources to seek to establish core businesses that will be pillars of new profit through the creation of impactful new technologies, products, and business models.
