LIXIL : Report for the 81st Fiscal Year

Business Report ﴾From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023﴿

1. Matters regarding the current state of the group of companies

﴾1﴿ Business developments and their results

This consolidated Fiscal Year, Japan's domestic economy risked being held back by global monetary tightening and the progressively weaker yen caused by factors such as the expanding interest rate differential between Japan and the United States, in addition to the rise in raw material and energy prices, and by extension there are concerns about decreasing consumer confidence due to the rise in inflation. As for residential investment, while rental properties and condominiums seem to have bottomed out, home ownership continues to decline due to concerns about rising home loan interest rates, the effect of continuing high prices for construction materials, and the like, and the number of new housing starts are weakening, and consequently the outlook is unclear. On the other hand, it is expected that demand will be stimulated by housing energy saving assistance measures that are the largest ever seen, such as the creation of a government-led "advanced window renovation business" subsidy system.

The global economy continues to be impacted by the rise in raw material and energy prices that are a consequence of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, there has been no dispelling concerns about a downturn in the economic recovery due to geopolitical risks such as the trend of rapid monetary tightening to control inflation in the United States and European countries, and the slowdown in economic growth and stagnation of the real estate market in China due to the reaction to zero-COVID policies, and it will be necessary to closely observe the situation.

However, while the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been fading both in Japan and overseas, the trend

towards a relaxation of broad restrictions and the normalization of economic activity is accelerating with the intention of creating a society that is adapted to living with COVID-19 and after COVID-19, and we anticipate an upturn in the economy in the future.

In this context, the revenue of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ﴾the "Group"﴿ in this consolidated Fiscal Year increased to 1,495,987 million yen ﴾up 4.7% on year﴿, with increased revenue effects due to the permeation of price revisions and the growth in sales of renovation products in the domestic business, as well as the effect of foreign currency exchange as a consequence of the weak yen, despite being impacted by the disruption of supply chains and decreased demand in the United States and China in the overseas business. On the other hand, earnings were down significantly, with continued efforts to execute structural reforms and price competitiveness as well as improved profitability policies both domestically and overseas having been unable to cover adverse effects due to weakening demand in the United States against the backdrop of the steep rise in interest rates and the market slowdown in China, in addition to increased costs from the further rise in raw material, energy, and component prices and restrictions on the logistics system in Europe. Core earnings decreased to 25,745 million yen ﴾down 60.3% on year﴿, operating profit fell to 24,903 million yen ﴾down 64.2% on year﴿, and profit before tax from continuing operations decreased to 19,759 million yen ﴾down 70.6% on year﴿.

