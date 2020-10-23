LIXIL : Oct 23, 2020ReleaseNotice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation)　 >NEW

Log in
10/23/2020 | 02:40am EDT

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

October 23, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)

with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation)

LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") hereby announces that it will restructure the organization of LIXIL Living Solution Corporation (hereinafter "LLSC"), a 100% subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, and take over LIXIL Online Business from LLSC through a corporate split (the "Company Split"), effective January 1, 2021.

Since this is a simplified absorption-type company split carried out between LGC and its fully owned subsidiary, some details for disclosure have been abbreviated.

1. Aim of the Transaction

LGC is simplifying its operating structure to drive synergies and improve operational efficiency.

As part of this initiative, LGC has reviewed the allocation of its office functions and decided to transfer the online business of LLSC, a subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, to LGC, which already provides online services for maintenance parts. Through this transaction, LGC will flatten and simplify the operating structure of LLSC.

2. Outline of the Transaction

(1) Schedule for the Company Split

Resolution date of concluding an absorption-type split

October 23, 2020

agreement

Date of conclusion of absorption-type split agreement

October 23, 2020

Effective date of the Company Split

January 1, 2021 (Plan)

(Note) In the Company Split, the succeeding company (LGC) falls under the simplified absorption-type split stipulated in Item 2, Article 796 of Japanese corporate law, and the split company (LLSC) falls under the abbreviated absorption-type split stipulated in Item 1, Article

1

784 of Japanese corporate law. Therefore, both companies shall approve the absorption-type split agreement without holding a general shareholders meeting.

(2) Method of the Company Split

This is an absorption-type company split with LGC as the successor company and LLSC as the splitting company.

(3) Allocation of Shares and Other Assets

Since LGC holds all issued shares of LLSC, no shares or other money will be allotted or delivered at the time of the Company Split.

  1. Issuance of Subscription Rights to Shares and Bonds with Subscription Rights to Shares There will be no changes to the stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights issued by LGC.
  2. Increase/Decrease in Capital

There will be no increase or decrease in the capital of LGC due to the Company Split.

(6) Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Successor Company

LGC will succeed the assets, owners and other rights and obligations of LLSC's LIXIL Online Business as stipulated in the absorption-type company split agreement on the effective date of the company split.

(7) Prospect of Debt Fulfillment

LGC has determined that there are no problems relating to the prospect of fulfillment of the obligations to be borne by the successor company after the effective date of the company split.

3. Details of the Companies Involved in the Company Split

Prior to the company split, LGC will merge with LIXIL Corporation, a 100% subsidiary of LGC, and change the name of the company to LIXIL Corporation as of December 1, 2020.

Successor Company

Split Company

(1)

Trade Name

LIXIL Group Corporation

LIXIL Living Solution Corporation

(LIXIL Corporation*1)

(2)

Registered Office

2-1-1 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo

2-1-1 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Kinya Seto, Executive Officer and

Hiroshi Nose, President and CEO

President, and CEO

(4)

Business Type

(At present)

The company sells home-related

equipment online, operates small scale

2

1. The Company controls and manages

remodeling, runs educational solutions, IT

domestic and overseas companies

solutions, human resources services, and

that operate housing-related

accounting outsourcing, mainly for

businesses through acquisition or

housing industry.

holding of stocks.

2. The Company controls and manages

domestic and overseas companies

that operate urban environment

related businesses through

acquisition or holding of stocks.

(On and after December 1, 2020)

The company manufactures and sells

building materials and equipment

for houses and buildings, and also

operates other businesses incidental

to housing and related services.

(5) Capital

JPY 68,418 million

JPY 450 million

(6) Establishment

September 1949

August 1989

(7) Outstanding Shares

Common Stock 313,319,159

Common Stock 9,160

(8) Accounting period

March 31

March 31

(9) Major Share Holders

The Master Trust Bank of

6.67%

LIXIL Group

100%

and Holding Ratio (As of

Japan, Ltd. (Trust

Corporation

March 31, 2020

Account)

Japan Trustee Services

4.83%

(Note) LIXIL Group holds

Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)

23,215 thousand shares

The Nomura Trust and

3.07%

of treasury stock.

Banking Co., Ltd. (Trust

Shareholding

Account)

calculations include

Others

treasury stock.

(10) Financial

IFRS (Consolidated)

JGAAP (Standalone)

Performance for the

Total Equity

535,137

Total Equity

5,307

Latest Fiscal Year-end

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(Fiscal Year Ended March

Total Assets

2,091,529

Total Assets

6,280

2020)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Total Equity per Share

1,730.99

Total Equity per Share

579,382.79

(Japanese yen)

(Japanese yen)

Revenue

1,694,439

Net Sales

5,941

3

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Operating Profit

39,121

Operating Loss

1,165

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Ordinary Loss

1,164

(JPY million)

Profit for the Year

12,518

Net Loss

1,042

Attributable to Owners

(JPY million)

of the Parent (JPY

million)

Earnings per Share

43.15

Earnings per Share

113,830.21

(Japanese yen)

(Japanese yen

  • After December 1, 2020
  • LGC's revenue and operating income (IFRS) do not include Permasteelisa, which is classified as a discontinued business and was sold to Atlas Holdings LLC on September 30, 2020

4. Detail of the Business Division to be Succeeded

  1. Business content of the department to be succeeded

Online business of housing related equipment (LIXIL Online Business).

  1. Business results of the department to be succeeded (FYE March 2020) Net sales JPY3,669 million
  2. Assets and liabilities to be inherited and book value

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current assets

JPY523million

Current liabilities

JPY492million

Fixed assets

JPY3million

Fixed liabilities

-

Total

JPY526million

Total

JPY492million

(Note) The above is the amount as of the end of September 2020, and the amount of assets and liabilities to be succeeded will be determined by adjusting the increase or decrease until the effective date.

  1. Status after the Company Split
    There will be no change in the company's trade name, registered office, representative, business type, capital, or accounting period due to the Company Split.
  2. Future Outlook
    The impact of the Company Split on consolidated business results will be minor.

End

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:39:06 UTC

