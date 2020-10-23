LIXIL : Oct 23, 2020ReleaseNotice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation) >NEW
[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]
October 23, 2020
LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto
Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)
(Contact): Kayo Hirano
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office
Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)
with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation)
LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") hereby announces that it will restructure the organization of LIXIL Living Solution Corporation (hereinafter "LLSC"), a 100% subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, and take over LIXIL Online Business from LLSC through a corporate split (the "Company Split"), effective January 1, 2021.
Since this is a simplified absorption-type company split carried out between LGC and its fully owned subsidiary, some details for disclosure have been abbreviated.
1. Aim of the Transaction
LGC is simplifying its operating structure to drive synergies and improve operational efficiency.
As part of this initiative, LGC has reviewed the allocation of its office functions and decided to transfer the online business of LLSC, a subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, to LGC, which already provides online services for maintenance parts. Through this transaction, LGC will flatten and simplify the operating structure of LLSC.
2. Outline of the Transaction
(1) Schedule for the Company Split
Resolution date of concluding an absorption-type split
October 23, 2020
agreement
Date of conclusion of absorption-type split agreement
October 23, 2020
Effective date of the Company Split
January 1, 2021 (Plan)
(Note) In the Company Split, the succeeding company (LGC) falls under the simplified absorption-type split stipulated in Item 2, Article 796 of Japanese corporate law, and the split company (LLSC) falls under the abbreviated absorption-type split stipulated in Item 1, Article
784 of Japanese corporate law. Therefore, both companies shall approve the absorption-type split agreement without holding a general shareholders meeting.
(2) Method of the Company Split
This is an absorption-type company split with LGC as the successor company and LLSC as the splitting company.
(3) Allocation of Shares and Other Assets
Since LGC holds all issued shares of LLSC, no shares or other money will be allotted or delivered at the time of the Company Split.
Issuance of Subscription Rights to Shares and Bonds with Subscription Rights to Shares There will be no changes to the stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights issued by LGC.
Increase/Decrease in Capital
There will be no increase or decrease in the capital of LGC due to the Company Split.
(6) Rights and Obligations to be Succeeded by the Successor Company
LGC will succeed the assets, owners and other rights and obligations of LLSC's LIXIL Online Business as stipulated in the absorption-type company split agreement on the effective date of the company split.
(7) Prospect of Debt Fulfillment
LGC has determined that there are no problems relating to the prospect of fulfillment of the obligations to be borne by the successor company after the effective date of the company split.
3. Details of the Companies Involved in the Company Split
Prior to the company split, LGC will merge with LIXIL Corporation, a 100% subsidiary of LGC, and change the name of the company to LIXIL Corporation as of December 1, 2020.
Successor Company
Split Company
(1)
Trade Name
LIXIL Group Corporation
LIXIL Living Solution Corporation
(LIXIL Corporation*1)
(2)
Registered Office
2-1-1 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo
2-1-1 Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative
Kinya Seto, Executive Officer and
Hiroshi Nose, President and CEO
President, and CEO
(4)
Business Type
(At present)
The company sells home-related
equipment online, operates small scale
1. The Company controls and manages
remodeling, runs educational solutions, IT
domestic and overseas companies
solutions, human resources services, and
that operate housing-related
accounting outsourcing, mainly for
businesses through acquisition or
housing industry.
holding of stocks.
2. The Company controls and manages
domestic and overseas companies
that operate urban environment
related businesses through
acquisition or holding of stocks.
(On and after December 1, 2020)
The company manufactures and sells
building materials and equipment
for houses and buildings, and also
operates other businesses incidental
to housing and related services.
(5) Capital
JPY 68,418 million
JPY 450 million
(6) Establishment
September 1949
August 1989
(7) Outstanding Shares
Common Stock 313,319,159
Common Stock 9,160
(8) Accounting period
March 31
March 31
(9) Major Share Holders
The Master Trust Bank of
6.67%
LIXIL Group
100%
and Holding Ratio (As of
Japan, Ltd. (Trust
Corporation
March 31, 2020）
Account)
Japan Trustee Services
4.83%
(Note) LIXIL Group holds
Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)
23,215 thousand shares
The Nomura Trust and
3.07%
of treasury stock.
Banking Co., Ltd. (Trust
Shareholding
Account)
calculations include
Others
treasury stock.
(10) Financial
IFRS (Consolidated)
JGAAP (Standalone)
Performance for the
Total Equity
535,137
Total Equity
5,307
Latest Fiscal Year-end
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(Fiscal Year Ended March
Total Assets
2,091,529
Total Assets
6,280
2020)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
Total Equity per Share
1,730.99
Total Equity per Share
579,382.79
(Japanese yen)
(Japanese yen)
Revenue
1,694,439
Net Sales
5,941
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
Operating Profit
39,121
Operating Loss
1,165
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
－
Ordinary Loss
1,164
(JPY million)
Profit for the Year
12,518
Net Loss
1,042
Attributable to Owners
(JPY million)
of the Parent (JPY
million)
Earnings per Share
43.15
Earnings per Share
113,830.21
(Japanese yen)
(Japanese yen
After December 1, 2020
LGC's revenue and operating income (IFRS) do not include Permasteelisa, which is classified as a discontinued business and was sold to Atlas Holdings LLC on September 30, 2020
4. Detail of the Business Division to be Succeeded
Business content of the department to be succeeded
Online business of housing related equipment (LIXIL Online Business).
Business results of the department to be succeeded (FYE March 2020) Net sales JPY3,669 million
Assets and liabilities to be inherited and book value
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
JPY523million
Current liabilities
JPY492million
Fixed assets
JPY3million
Fixed liabilities
-
Total
JPY526million
Total
JPY492million
(Note) The above is the amount as of the end of September 2020, and the amount of assets and liabilities to be succeeded will be determined by adjusting the increase or decrease until the effective date.
Status after the Company Split
There will be no change in the company's trade name, registered office, representative, business type, capital, or accounting period due to the Company Split.
Future Outlook
The impact of the Company Split on consolidated business results will be minor.
