LIXIL : Oct 23, 2020ReleaseNotice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation)　 >NEW

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

October 23, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)

with a Consolidated Subsidiary (LIXIL Living Solution Corporation)

LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") hereby announces that it will restructure the organization of LIXIL Living Solution Corporation (hereinafter "LLSC"), a 100% subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, and take over LIXIL Online Business from LLSC through a corporate split (the "Company Split"), effective January 1, 2021.

Since this is a simplified absorption-type company split carried out between LGC and its fully owned subsidiary, some details for disclosure have been abbreviated.

1. Aim of the Transaction

LGC is simplifying its operating structure to drive synergies and improve operational efficiency.

As part of this initiative, LGC has reviewed the allocation of its office functions and decided to transfer the online business of LLSC, a subsidiary of LGC and the holding company of the Housing and Services Business, to LGC, which already provides online services for maintenance parts. Through this transaction, LGC will flatten and simplify the operating structure of LLSC.

2. Outline of the Transaction

(1) Schedule for the Company Split

Resolution date of concluding an absorption-type split October 23, 2020 agreement Date of conclusion of absorption-type split agreement October 23, 2020 Effective date of the Company Split January 1, 2021 (Plan)

(Note) In the Company Split, the succeeding company (LGC) falls under the simplified absorption-type split stipulated in Item 2, Article 796 of Japanese corporate law, and the split company (LLSC) falls under the abbreviated absorption-type split stipulated in Item 1, Article

