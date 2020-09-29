LIXIL : Sep 29, 2020ReleaseCorporate Governance Report　 >NEW

Corporate Governance Corporate Governance LIXIL Group Corporation Last updated: September 29, 2020 LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto, President and CEO Contact: IR Office 03-6706-7001 Securities code: 5938 https://www.lixil.com/en/investor/ The corporate governance system at LIXIL Group Corporation is described below. Basic Philosophy Regarding Corporate Governance, and Other Basic Information Regarding Corporate Profile and Capital Structure 1. Basic Views LIXIL Group Corporation (the "Company") constantly strives to build the best possible corporate governance system needed to realize its belief that publicizing and implementing its group management philosophy throughout the Company and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates (the "Group") will enable it to achieve the maximum sustainable improvement of corporate value. The following is a summary of the Company's Group Management Philosophy. (1) LIXIL CORE (Corporate Philosophy) The Group's superior products and services contribute to improving people's comfort and lifestyles. LIXIL Behaviors (3 Actions) Do the Right Thing

Work with Respect Experiment and Learn The Group has adopted the following fundamental framework and has undertaken initiatives to strengthen and enhance corporate governance in order to maintain the Group's standing as a corporate group that inspires confidence through the creation and provision of attractive value to its stakeholders. Company with a Nomination Committee, etc. The Company has adopted the governance format of a "Company with a Nomination Committee, etc." with the aim of clearly separating its executive and supervisory functions, thereby enabling executive officers to make swift and decisive business decisions, and ensuring management transparency. Enhancement of Functions by Utilizing Discretionary Organs In addition to the three committees (the Nomination Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee) which are legally required of a "Company with a Nomination Committee, etc.", the Company has established the Governance Committee as a voluntary permanent committee with the objective of monitoring and supervising the Company's corporate governance and its continuous enhancement. As for the other governance systems, the Company has established the Board of Executive Officers and other voluntary organs. (Refer to the Corporate Governance Structure at the end of the document.) Implementation of a Uniform Corporate Governance System Across the Entire Group By setting forth the LIXIL Behaviors and the LIXIL Group Code of Conduct, and group-wide financial and accounting management policies, having the entire Group comply therewith, and carrying out integrated education and training for directors, executive officers and employees as well as uniform implementation of a compliance system, Group, the Company shall strive to cause the core elements of its corporate governance - 1 -

permeate to the entire globalized corporate group. Since 2001, the Group adopted a holding company structure to optimize overall operations while maintaining cooperation between each operating company. However, as the Group's strategy has evolved, it must now place a greater focus on actively managing its core businesses and driving synergies across these business areas to accelerate growth. The highest priority of the current executive officers and board of directors is to enhance corporate value by focusing on its core businesses inside and outside of Japan. Therefore, Board of Directors has approved on March 23, 2020 that the merger between the Company, and LIXIL Corporation (hereinafter "LIXIL"), its 100% subsidiary. The Company will be the surviving company following the conclusion of the merger contract, which will be effective from December 1, 2020. By dissolving the two-tier structure of the Company and LIXIL, the Group will improve efficiency by eliminating duplication of management, operating costs and human resources. This change will enable faster decision-making, as well as improve corporate governance by simplifying the group management system and increasing the transparency of management. Also, prior to the legal effect of the merger scheduled for December 1, 2020, the Company has moved away from its holding group structure, which included LIXIL as its core operating company, and began operating a more agile integrated management structure with LIXIL from April 1, 2020. [Reasons for Non-compliance with Certain Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Company has implemented each principle of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Because the LIXIL Group Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Company's Guidelines") contain provisions with regard to many of the disclosure items below, a note has been added referring to the related provision in the Guidelines. https://www.lixil.com/en/about/governance/pdf/CorporateGovernanceGuideline191028.pdf [Principle 1-4Cross-Shareholdings] The Company holds shares on a cross-shareholding basis in a case where it has been recognized to be necessary in order to facilitate sales or as part of an alliance necessary for its business activities. Under Article 8 of the Guidelines "Cross Shareholdings", based on the stipulated process, each year, for each share name, the Company will comprehensively evaluate cross-shareholdings from a quantitative and qualitative perspective in respect of whether the purpose of holding is appropriate, whether the capital cost matches the benefits and risks of the holding, whether there is any future risk as a result of sale, etc., and promptly dispose by sale in the case where it is not needed, and strive to reduce cross-shareholdings. Also, in exercising voting rights of such shares, the Company will make a full consideration from the point of view of whether it contributes to improving value over the mid to long-term of the Group and the invested company, etc., and with respect to resolutions that may violate the goal for such holding of the Group and resolutions that may harm shareholder value, the Group shall carefully determine whether to support or oppose after discussion with such company as needed and then exercise the voting rights. [Principle 1-7 Related Party Transactions] As for the procedures and framework for related party transactions by the Company's officers, "Rules of the Board of Directors of LIXIL Group" stipulates that all related party transactions are required to be approved by the Board of Directors. In addition, "Rules of the Board of Directors" provides that criteria to follow for each transaction explicitly and systems to prevent related transactions executed to benefit himself or herself or the third party, impairing shareholders common interests (Article 10 of the Guidelines "Related-Party Transactions"). [Principle 2-6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners] Under the LIXIL Pension Fund in which LIXIL Corporation (the main business entity of the Group) participates, the goal is to ensure long-term overall profits within the scope of allowable risks, in order to undertake properly payments of pension and bonuses in the future under management of the pension assets. - 2 -

The management policy for such purpose is based on analysis of the risk/return for each managed asset and plan for diverse investments considering synergies among each of the managed assets. In detail, while setting up a strategic asset composition ratio that matches the efficiencies of each shares, bonds, and other managed assets, select appropriate management operators in line with that, and conduct investments and evaluations in a flexible manner. Also, in considering the selection, evaluation, etc., of management operators and decisions of investment policy for these pension assets, LIXIL Pension Fund shall consult an asset management committee whose committee members are Management Execution Directors from the LIXIL Pension Fund with expert ability and opinions. For the LIXIL Pension Fund, a report is submitted by the management operator every month regarding the asset management and investment status, and at least once every quarter a report of management results is received directly from the person in charge. [Principle 3-1 Full Disclosure] Article 36 "Basic Policy Regarding Information Disclosure" and Article 37 "Methods of Disclosure" of the Guidelines stipulate disclosure methods and the Company's fundamental policy regarding information disclosure. For the Company's Disclosure Policy please refer to the following page on the Company's website: https://www.lixil.com/en/investor/strategy/policy.html Company Philosophy, Management Strategy, and Management Plan The Company's philosophy is set forth in Article 2 of the Guidelines.

As for the management strategy the Group is steadily promoting major policies based on the four pillars of the medium-term plan formulated and announced in November 2017. [The Four Pillars of the Medium-Term Plan] 1. Create an Organization for Sustainable Growth In order to build an environment that enables us to respond quickly to changes, the Group is transforming its organizational culture. We will foster an organizational culture that encourages employees to exercise their entrepreneurial spirit, to actively exchange opinions and to engage in experimental initiatives. We also aim to create an environment in which employees can respect each other, be stimulated by each other, and work with enthusiasm, and to become a company in which employees can be united through the achievement of great goals which are socially meaningful. 2. Development of attractive and differentiated products The Group has strong brands that correspond to diverse lifestyles, needs and preferences. By investing in these brands and strengthening the DNA that is the essence of these brands, the Group seek to achieve growth with profits. In addition, we will further pursue innovation, design and quality improvements to meet changes in consumers' needs and preferences. In addition, we will shift to the "Asset-Light" business model so that we will be able to have a strong intellectual property base for product development and bring differentiated products to market in a short cycle, and we will review our domestic organizational structure to improve the speed of the product development cycle by integrating the product development, production and sales functions into one organization. 3. Achieve Competitive Costs The Group will use new technologies and infrastructures to create an efficient and flexible supply chain management system, and improve cost control, for the improvement of its balance sheet and profit margins. In addition, the Group will improve cost efficiency through measures such as improving productivity in back-office departments and redeploying personnel to departments that need them. 4. Marketing to End User Influencers The Group will expand its contacts with end users and influencers such as contractors, designers and builders' offices. In addition, through the promotion of new services such as "LIXIL PATTO Remodeling," we will create new demand for remodeling in Japan by eliminating end users' concerns about it. Basic Philosophy and Policy with Respect to Corporate Governance 3 -

This is set forth in Article 1 "Purpose", Article 2 "Group Management Philosophy" and Article 3 "Basic Corporate Governance Framework" of the Guidelines, and in the section entitled "I -1. Basic Views" of this report. Procedures and Policies Regarding Determination of Compensation for Directors and Executive Officers As a Company with Nomination Committee, etc., the Compensation Committee follows the policies set forth below in "Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods" in deciding the compensation of executive officers and directors (Article 26 of the Guidelines "Compensation Policy"). Procedures and Policies Regarding the Nomination of Director Candidates and the Removal of Directors, and the Appointment and the Removal of Executive Officers.

As a Company with Nomination committee, etc., in deciding upon the candidates for director seats, the Nomination Committee will apply the Company's own criteria (Article 24 of the Guidelines "Policy for Nomination of Director Candidates and Removal of Directors") while considering not only the individual qualities of director candidates but also the appropriate composition of the Board of Directors. Criteria regarding the appointment, election, removal, and dismissal of executive officers and Representative Executive Officer (CEO) are set forth in Article 25 of the Guidelines "Policy for Appointment, Election, Removal and Dismissal of Executive Officers and Representative Executive Officer (CEO)". When independent outside director candidates are decided, the Company's own independence criteria will be used, as set forth in Article 29 of the Guidelines "Independence Criteria". Explanation of Each Appointment and Removal The reasons for the nomination of the candidates of independent outside directors are as set forth below, and the reasons for the appointment of the candidates of other directors are also disclosed on the Company's website. https://www.lixil.com/en/about/governance/board/reason.html The Company also discloses the reasons for appointing executive officers on its website. https://www.lixil.com/en/about/governance/board/reason_exec.html In case of the removal and dismissal of executive officers and Representative Executive Officer (CEO), the reasons for that removal and dismissal shall be clearly specified on the Company's website. Paragraph 3 of Article 24 "Policy for Nomination of Director Candidates and Removal of Directors" and Paragraphs 5 and 7 of Article 25 "Policy for Appointment, Election, Removal and Dismissal of Executive Officers and Representative Executive Officer (CEO)" of the Guidelines apply to those disclosures, and those disclosures are carried out in accordance therewith. [Supplementary Principle 4-1-① Outline of the Scope of Delegation from the Board of Directors to Executive Officers] Based on the philosophy of a "company with a Nomination committee, etc.", which is to separate supervisory functions from management execution functions, the Company has determined and summarized the scope of delegation in Paragraph 2 of Article 19 of the Guidelines "Role and Duties of the Board of Directors", and concrete matters to be decided by the Board of Directors and the Executive Officers Meeting, respectively, are specified in the "LIXIL Group Board of Directors Rules" and the "Rules for the Executive Officers Meeting of LIXIL Group". [Supplementary Principle 4-3① ,②, ③ Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (3)] As a result of the investigation by the newly established Governance Committee in 2019, it has been pointed out that there was no discussion at the Nomination Committee that excluded the two Nomination Committee members nominated as CEO and COO. This was recognized as an issue with respect to the decision-making process pertaining to the change in Representative Executive Officers (CEO) in the previous year. Even if the governance system itself is in place, when power is concentrated on a particular director and other directors are reserved in their manner toward him/her, or read between the lines, it has become clear that objectivity in decision making and impartiality in procedures would be lost if the governance operation itself is not supervised from an independent standpoint. In response to such lack of objectivity and impartiality, the Board of Directors has established the Governance Committee within the Board of Directors as a voluntary permanent committee, thereby fulfilling the monitoring and supervisory functions within the Board of Directors. This will ensure that no particular individual or committee has excessive influence, deter abuse of the company's governance structure, and prevent recurrence of problematic procedures. [Principle 4-8 Effective Use of Independent Outside Directors] - 4 -

