Transforming cancer

treatment with Protein Phosphatase 2A inhibitors

Unveiling the first of a novel class of therapeutic agents

Bas van der Baan, CEO

1

Website

March 31, 2024

2

website

March 31, 2024

Chemotherapy & Immunotherapy:

Shared potential, common challenges

Broad Applicability

Limited Efficacy

Safety Risks

Intrinsic and acquired

Toxicity limits treatment

Applicable to different

resistance to therapy

dosage and duration,

tumor types and stages.

limits its impact.

affecting efficacy.

3

Website

March 31, 2024

Our unique approach:

enhance existing therapies with PP2A inhibitors

Pre-Clinical Evidence: LB-100 is a first-in-class enhancer of chemotherapy and immunotherapy

4

Website

March 31, 2024

LB-100

5

Website

March 31, 2024

LB-100 is the first PP2A-inhibitor with a promising safety profile

LB-100 is a small molecule inhibitor of the PP2A phosphatase, a critical enzyme involved in multiple cellular functions.

  • Demonstrated safety in 2 phase 1 clinical trials NCT01837667 and NCT03027388
  • Documented anti-cancer activity in 25+ publications
  • Convenient IV delivery and cost-effective manufacturing
  • Good Manufacturing Practice production in place
  • FDA: Investigational New Drug (IND) status
  • European Medicine Agency: Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier approval Europe in 2022

LB-100:

Mechanism of action in combination with chemotherapy

LB-100 stimulates cell cycle and inhibits DNA repair

This renders cancer cells more susceptible to chemotherapy agents, thus enhancing the treatment's effectiveness.

G1

G0

LB-100M

G2S

Cell Cycle

DNA

Repair

6

Website

March 31, 2024

LB-100:

Mechanism of action in combination with immunotherapy

LB-100 promotes the production of neoantigens and cytokines and enhances T cell proliferation.

This reinforces the systemic immune response to cancer, thus enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy.

LB-100

Neoantigen creation

Cytokine production

  1. cell proliferation

7

Website

March 31, 2024

PP2A inactivating mutations correlate with increased survival in unselected cancers after immunotherapy

8

Website

March 31, 2024

Building a pipeline in multiple cancer indications

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Status

Advanced Soft

Recruiting phase I, 5 sites

LB-100

NCT05809830

activated in Spain. 150 patient

Tissue Sarcoma

+ Chemotherapy

(ASTS)

randomized Phase II planned

LB-100

Small Cell Lung

NCT04560972

Recruiting. Second and third

+ Chemotherapy

Cancer

+ Immunotherapy

(SCLC)

site added.

LB-100

Ovarian Clear Cell

NCT06065462

IRB approval, recruiting, GSK

+ Immunotherapy

Cancer

Sponsored

LB-100

Metastatic MSL

NCT06012734

Planned

+ Immunotherapy

Low Colon Cancer

9

Website

March 31, 2024

LB-100

+ Chemotherapy

Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma

NCT05809830

10

Website

March 31, 2024

