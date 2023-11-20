Transforming cancer
treatment with Protein Phosphatase 2A inhibitors
Unveiling the first of a novel class of therapeutic agents
Bas van der Baan, CEO
November 20, 2023
Chemotherapy & Immunotherapy:
Shared potential, common challenges
Broad Applicability
Limited Efficacy
Safety Risks
Intrinsic and acquired
Toxicity limits treatment
Applicable to different
resistance to therapy
dosage and duration,
tumor types and stages.
limits its impact.
affecting efficacy.
Our unique approach:
enhance existing therapies with PP2A inhibitors
Pre-Clinical Evidence: LB-100 is a first-in-class enhancer of chemotherapy and immunotherapy
LB-100
LB-100 is the first PP2A-inhibitor with a promising safety profile
LB-100 is a small molecule inhibitor of the PP2A phosphatase, a critical enzyme involved in multiple cellular functions.
- Demonstrated safety in 2 phase 1 clinical trials NCT01837667 and NCT03027388
- Documented anti-cancer activity in 25+ publications
- Convenient IV delivery and cost-effective manufacturing
- Good Manufacturing Practice production in place
- FDA: Investigational New Drug (IND) status
- European Medicine Agency: Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier approval Europe in 2022
LB-100:
Mechanism of action in combination with chemotherapy
LB-100 stimulates cell cycle and inhibits DNA repair
This renders cancer cells more susceptible to chemotherapy agents, thus enhancing the treatment's effectiveness.
G1
G0
LB-100M
G2S
Cell Cycle
DNA
Repair
LB-100:
Mechanism of action in combination with immunotherapy
LB-100 promotes the production of neoantigens and cytokines and enhances T cell proliferation.
This reinforces the systemic immune response to cancer, thus enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy.
LB-100
Neoantigen creation
Cytokine production
- cell proliferation
PP2A inactivating mutations correlate with increased survival in unselected cancers after immunotherapy
Building a pipeline in multiple cancer indications
Pre-Clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Status
Advanced Soft
Recruiting phase I, 5 sites
LB-100
NCT05809830
activated in Spain. 150 patient
Tissue Sarcoma
+ Chemotherapy
(ASTS)
randomized Phase II planned
LB-100
Small Cell Lung
NCT04560972
Recruiting. Second and third
+ Chemotherapy
Cancer
+ Immunotherapy
(SCLC)
site added.
LB-100
Ovarian Clear Cell
NCT06065462
IRB approval, opening, GSK
+ Immunotherapy
Cancer
Sponsored
LB-100
+ Chemotherapy
Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
NCT05809830
