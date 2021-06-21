Lixte Biotechnology : Fact Sheet

Price and volume quotes from Nasdaq and other sources

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the "on" switches because the "off" switches, especially the master "off" switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB- 100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, weakened by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is currently being tested in three clinical studies with others in planning.

MDS cells.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

May 2021 - Lixte announced enrollment of the first patient in a Phase 1b clinical trial with City of Hope for its lead compound LB-100 as a treatment for small cell lung cancer. Lixte also announced the appointment of Regina Brown, CPA, proprietor of a 30-year accounting practice serving large national clients, to its board of directors as audit committee chair.

April 2021 - Gil N. Schwartzberg, Esq., former chairman, president and CEO of City of Hope National Medical Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, joined Lixte's board of directors.

February 2021 - Lixte completed a $4.19 million registered direct offering of common stock. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and general expenses including further development of LB-100.

January 2021 - Lixte announced an agreement on a Phase 1b clinical trial with world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center City of Hope. The trial will assess the combination of LB-100 with a standard regimen for untreated, extensive stage- disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC).

August 2020 - Lixte announced an agreement with the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) to collaborate in supporting preclinical studies of the potential benefit of LB-100 in a mouse model of Angelman Syndrome (AS). The preclinical studies will be conducted at The University of California Davis School of Medicine and MIND Institute.

MANAGEMENT

John S. Kovach, MD: Founder and CEO: Medical Oncologist and Clinical Pharmacologist; former director of NCI Comprehensive Cancer Centers at Mayo Clinic and City of Hope

James Miser, MD: Chief Medical Officer: Seattle Children's Hospital, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, City of Hope

Robert N. Weingarten, Chief Financial Officer: Guardion Health Sciences, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

Eric J. Forman, Esq., Chief Administrative Officer: Eric Forman Law representing leading biotechnology companies

DIRECTORS

NASDAQ: LIXT SUMMER 2021 LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. DEDICATED TO CREATING BETTER TREATMENTS FOR CANCER LB-100: A NOVEL, LESS TOXIC CANCER DRUG: SUCCESS IN ANY CANCER WOULD BE A GAME CHANGER LB-100 inhibits an enzyme, protein phosphatase (PP2A), that is a master off switch controlling many aspects of cell cycle, DNA damage repair, and regulation of T-cell function.

inhibits an enzyme, protein phosphatase (PP2A), that is a master off switch controlling many aspects of cell cycle, DNA damage repair, and regulation of T-cell function. LB-100 causes cancer cells, weakened by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of cancer cells from the body.

causes cancer cells, weakened by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of cancer cells from the body. If the improvement of standard treatments for diverse cancers by LB-100 is documented in the clinic, this first-in-class compound will be a major advance in cancer therapy.

THREE CLINICAL STUDIES + ONE PHARMACOLOGY STUDY OF LB-100 ARE IN THE PIPELINE: Myelodysplastic (MDS) Soft Tissue Sarcoma Small Cell Lung Cancer Syndromes A cancer that begins in the Small cell lung cancer is a A group of cancers in which muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, carcinoma that usually starts immature blood cells in blood vessels, or other in the air tubes (bronchi) in the bone marrow do not supporting tissue of the the center of the chest. LB- mature or become healthy body. The chemotherapy 100 will be combined with a blood cells. PP2A inhibition medication Doxorubicin is standard three-drug regimen enhances apoptosis (a form enhanced by LB-100. to assess therapeutic activity. of programmed cell death) of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) - PHASE 0 The most aggressive type of cancer that begins within the brain. Radiation and temozolomide (a medication used to treat some brain tumors including GBM) are enhanced by LB-100.