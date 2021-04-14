LIZHI : Collaborates with Tiger Brokers to Develop Branded Podcast

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its official partnership with Tiger Brokers, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, to create a branded podcast channel through LIZHI Podcast (also named LIZHI BOKE in Chinese), the company's vertical podcast platform.

Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors and has been committed to improving financial efficiency through advanced technology innovation, which enables it to better serve customers as well as attract new ones.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are excited about this collaboration to develop a branded podcast channel for Tiger Brokers on LIZHI Podcast. As an online brokerage platform that is popular among Chinese investors worldwide, we believe Tiger Brokers can reach new audiences with their branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast and leverage LIZHI's extensive user base to increase its brand awareness and influence."

"Branded podcasts are regarded as an important medium for marketing and promoting corporate values for enterprises in various regions of the world. With the development of the domestic podcasting industry in China, we believe more and more companies have realized the charm of podcasting as an audio medium for marketing. LIZHI has recently also worked with POP MART, a leading pop culture and entertainment company in China, on its branded podcast channel and we look forward to collaborating with more enterprises and brands in the future to help expand their presence through podcast," Mr. Lai said.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

