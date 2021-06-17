LIZHI : Podcast to Host "Voices of Technology and Science Week" Online Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced today that its vertical podcast platform LIZHI Podcast is hosting a five-day "Voices of Technology and Science Week" online forum starting from June 21st, 2021. The event will create the first themed forum for a live podcast in China and also invite renowned participants and hosts from diverse backgrounds to take an in-depth look at the technology industry through Livestream Podcasts.

As a vertical podcast content platform, LIZHI Podcast is dedicated to providing users with an extensive library of high-quality content. Through the platform's Livestream Podcasts feature, which debuted in April 2021, LIZHI aims to bring users an innovative, interactive and immersive social audio experience. Livestream Podcasts enable participants to have organic conversations and interactions across a wide range of audiences and networks on both the mobile application and in the in-car scenario.

The "Voices of Science and Technology Week" online forum will spotlight the core theme of technology and deep dive into trending topics such as the digital lifestyle, voice economy, and smart mobility. The event will also showcase a live broadcast starring a diverse lineup of guests who will analyze topics from multiple perspectives and engage in robust discussion. Guests will include celebrities, industry experts, and well-known podcast hosts specializing in various fields, such as Yijing Chen, Director of Product Operations and Member Growth at LinkedIn China; Li Zhang, Chief Operations Officer at WeRide; Ruoxing Zhang, Product Manager of OPPO Reno series; Lily Cao, Associate Partner at GGV Capital and host of the podcast "Startup Inside"; Bessie Lee, Founder of Withinlink and host of the podcast "Beiwanglu"; and Lao Mai, Founder of SSPAI.com.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming 'Voices of Science and Technology Week' online forum and it will be my pleasure to participate in this forum as a guest. Leveraging our diversified content strategy, LIZHI Podcast will explore a wide range of podcast topics from the multiple perspectives of different interest groups and ultimately bring an extensive and varied range of content to our audience through Livestream Podcasts, LIZHI's innovative podcast feature.

"LIZHI is committed to building an enhanced podcast ecosystem, such as through improving the content quality and popularity of Chinese podcasts. We will also continue to bring together more content creators to develop exclusive podcasts, collaborate with more companies to produce branded podcasts, and further enrich podcast content offerings. Ultimately, we aim to enrich the user experience in various usage scenarios through podcast innovation."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

SOURCE LIZHI INC.