LKQ Corporation to Be Featured in TV Series 'EARTH with John Holden'

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation today announced that it will be featured in the December 19, 2021 edition of EARTH with John Holden® television series airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV. EARTH with John Holden is hosted by six-time Emmy® Award winner John Holden, showcasing companies that are helping to preserve our planet through eco-friendly initiatives and innovative technologies and solutions.



LKQ is the largest recycler of vehicles in the world with its North America operations recycling more than 90% of the materials from the vehicles the Company procures that would otherwise go into landfills. The program highlights and is filmed at one of LKQ’s recycling facilities in Casa Grande, Arizona and will feature interviews with LKQ’s management including Nick Zarcone, President and CEO, Justin Jude, North American President, Sandra Pierantoni, Director, ESG Strategy & Initiatives, and Aaron Smith, Casa Grande Plant Manager, as well as Craig McFarland, Mayor of Casa Grande.

In the United States, the segment will air on the Fox Business Network on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST and on Bloomberg TV on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EST and Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST. In Canada, the segment will air on BNN Bloomberg on Sunday December 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST. [The show is also available on streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.]

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

