    LKQ   US5018892084

LKQ CORPORATION

(LKQ)
  Report
LKQ Corporation to Be Featured in TV Series 'EARTH with John Holden'

12/16/2021 | 10:01am EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation today announced that it will be featured in the December 19, 2021 edition of EARTH with John Holden® television series airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV. EARTH with John Holden is hosted by six-time Emmy® Award winner John Holden, showcasing companies that are helping to preserve our planet through eco-friendly initiatives and innovative technologies and solutions.

LKQ is the largest recycler of vehicles in the world with its North America operations recycling more than 90% of the materials from the vehicles the Company procures that would otherwise go into landfills. The program highlights and is filmed at one of LKQ’s recycling facilities in Casa Grande, Arizona and will feature interviews with LKQ’s management including Nick Zarcone, President and CEO, Justin Jude, North American President, Sandra Pierantoni, Director, ESG Strategy & Initiatives, and Aaron Smith, Casa Grande Plant Manager, as well as Craig McFarland, Mayor of Casa Grande.

In the United States, the segment will air on the Fox Business Network on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST and on Bloomberg TV on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EST and Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST. In Canada, the segment will air on BNN Bloomberg on Sunday December 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST. [The show is also available on streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.]

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact:

Sandra Pierantoni
Director, ESG Strategy & Initiatives
sjpierantoni@lkqcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e67143b-9387-4850-9ec5-117db3ef9cad

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 997 M - -
Net income 2021 1 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 16 571 M 16 571 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominick Paul Zarcone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Varun Laroyia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Holsten Executive Chairman
Michael T. Brooks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Blythe J. McGarvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LKQ CORPORATION61.32%16 571
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY32.45%18 945
INCHCAPE PLC32.87%4 342
BAPCOR LIMITED-14.14%1 615
INTER CARS S.A.86.44%1 517
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.14.45%896