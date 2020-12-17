Log in
LKQ Corporation

LKQ CORPORATION

(LKQ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 02:04:04 pm
36.71 USD   -1.10%
01:51pLKQ : Europe drives CO2 savings for fleet and supports eFuel Alliance
PU
12/14LKQ : LKQ) sees Significant Insider Selling
MT
12/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at LKQ
MT
News 
All News Press Releases

LKQ : Europe drives CO2 savings for fleet and supports eFuel Alliance

12/17/2020 | 01:51pm EST
LKQEurope joins the Berlin-based eFuel Alliance e.V. in December, actively supporting the use of climate-neutral fuels in the existing fleet to achieve climate targets in Europe.

Zug, Switzerland."Synthetic fuels are a meaningful addition to electromobility to achieve an immediate reduction in vehicle fleet CO2emissions. These fuels can make an ecologically and economically significant contribution to climate protection," says Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe.

According to LKQ, CO2savings for new vehicles and the trend towards electromobility alone will not meet the EU's climate targets by 2030. This is because by 2030, the share of e-vehicles in the 21 largest European markets and the United Kingdom is expected to be 9.8 percent. According to LKQ, synthetic fuels are essential to sustainably run existing fleet, as the combustion engine will continue to dominate for many years to come. E-fuels do not require new fueling station infrastructure or new powertrains, making them a consumer-friendly alternative to the rather high investment required to purchase an e-vehicle. In addition, the range, charging times and charging options are not yet practical for many drivers.

"Especially in regions with weak infrastructure, the combustion engine remains fundamentally important. With a balanced European promotion concept, the use of e-fuels as climate-neutral e-diesel or e-gasoline could make a significant and cost-effective contribution to CO2reduction," emphasizes the LKQ Europe CEO.

LKQ is committed to technology openness and the promotion of other climate-friendly energy sources, such as hydrogen, biogas or synthetically produced methane from renewable energies, as well as the use of E20-fuels. The solution must work for consumers. Technology neutrality can help to promote competition in order to achieve the CO2targets.

"As a member of the eFuel Alliance, we can work with a strong and influential community of interests in Europe for the success of the energy transition. The acceptance of e-fuels as an essential part of European climate policy is the most important goal of the initiative, along with the industrial production of synthetic fuels from renewable energies," says Arnd Franz, explaining LKQ Europe's commitment.

About LKQ Europe

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs around 27,000 people in over 20 European countries with a network of 1,000 branches and more than €5.2 billion in revenue in 2019. The organization supplies around 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 countries.

The group is represented by Euro Car Parts, Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, Auto Kelly, STAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds a minority interest in Mekonomen.

LKQ Corporation published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:50:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 521 M - -
Net income 2020 590 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 297 M 11 297 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 93,2%
