Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LKQ Corporation    LKQ

LKQ CORPORATION

(LKQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LKQ : Expands Its Services Business Under a Single Brand Name With Elitek® Vehicle Services

03/12/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LKQ Corporation today announced that it is bringing its two mobile automotive services businesses together under a single brand, known as Elitek® Vehicle Services ("Elitek").

LKQ Corporation expands its services business under a single brand name with Elitek® Vehicle Services

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, re-flashing, programming, pre and post collision repair diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service, and other mechanical services.

Increasing vehicle technology leads to more complex repairs. Elitek partners with the repair community to repair and calibrate vehicle electronics including ADAS systems, thus becoming a trusted extension of the repair shop's staff. Whether shop technicians are on vacation, or volume surges create additional staffing requirements, Elitek's on-call service provides immediate expert support.

For more information on Elitek, visit the website at ElitekAuto.com, or call 888-8-ELITEK.

Additional questions - Email Bob Masone, Sr. Marketing Director, at rxmasone@lkqcorp.com.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment, parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts
Bob Masone, Sr. Marketing Director
rxmasone@lkqcorp.com

Disclaimer

LKQ Corporation published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 18:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LKQ CORPORATION
01:45pLKQ  : Expands Its Services Business Under a Single Brand Name With Elitek® Vehi..
PU
03/08LKQ CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08LKQ Corporation Announces Early Redemption of 750 Million 3.625% Senior Note..
GL
02/26LKQ  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/22LKQ CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22LKQ EUROPE : LKQ Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook
AQ
02/22LKQ  : Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook​
AQ
02/22LKQ  : Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook
AQ
02/19LKQ  : S&P Upgrades LKQ Rating One Notch To 'BB+' On Declining Leverage And Stro..
MT
02/19LKQ  : Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on LKQ to $50 From $40, Keeps Ou..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 248 M - -
Net income 2021 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 915 M 12 915 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart LKQ CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LKQ Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LKQ CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,60 $
Last Close Price 42,58 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominick Paul Zarcone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Varun Laroyia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Holsten Executive Chairman
Michael T. Brooks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LKQ CORPORATION20.83%12 915
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY13.08%16 400
BAPCOR LIMITED-7.07%1 906
INTER CARS S.A.37.71%1 201
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.11.85%865
UNI-SELECT INC.15.66%337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ