LKQ : Expands Its Services Business Under a Single Brand Name With Elitek® Vehicle Services

LKQ Corporation today announced that it is bringing its two mobile automotive services businesses together under a single brand, known as Elitek® Vehicle Services ("Elitek").

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, re-flashing, programming, pre and post collision repair diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service, and other mechanical services.

Increasing vehicle technology leads to more complex repairs. Elitek partners with the repair community to repair and calibrate vehicle electronics including ADAS systems, thus becoming a trusted extension of the repair shop's staff. Whether shop technicians are on vacation, or volume surges create additional staffing requirements, Elitek's on-call service provides immediate expert support.

For more information on Elitek, visit the website at ElitekAuto.com, or call 888-8-ELITEK.

Additional questions - Email Bob Masone, Sr. Marketing Director, at rxmasone@lkqcorp.com.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment, parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts

Bob Masone, Sr. Marketing Director

rxmasone@lkqcorp.com