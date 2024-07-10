F9 Investments, LLC (“F9”) today announced that, based on a preliminary tabulation of voting results, LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LL) shareholders have elected all three F9 nominees—Tom Sullivan, Jason Delves, and Jill Witter—to serve as directors on LL Flooring’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Mr. Sullivan stated: “We are deeply appreciative for the support our nominees received from LL Flooring’s shareholders. As newly elected directors, we are committed to getting to work immediately and in close collaboration with our new Board colleagues.”

The final tabulation of voting results from LL Flooring’s 2024 Annual Meeting will be disclosed by the Company in due course.

