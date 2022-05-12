LL Flooring and National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) Open First Training Facility at Gary Job Corps Center to Develop Future Flooring Pros

NFCAP aims to create the next generation of flooring installers to address the workforce gap; LL Flooring is providing expertise, resources and access to its network of pro contractors to train apprentices

LL Flooring, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring, and the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) are marking a milestone with the opening of the initiative’s first training facility in partnership with the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, Texas. This spring, participating Gary Job Corps students will begin the NFCAP pre-apprenticeship program to prepare for apprenticeship placements with LL Flooring’s network of independent contractors.

Carlos Mongalo, founder of the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program, gave Gary Job Corps students a flooring installation tutorial at NFCAP’s new training facility in San Marcos, Texas. The Gary Job Corps site is the first NFCAP training facility, where pre-apprentices will gain flooring installation experience using products from LL Flooring. Students will also be connected with participating LL Flooring contractors to serve as mentors for their apprenticeship. (Photo: Business Wire)

The NFCAP facility at Gary Job Corps includes classrooms, training stations and state-of-the-art equipment for training. Pre-apprentices will work with quality LL Flooring products to hone their flooring installation skills, and courses will be led by NFCAP-approved instructors.

“LL Flooring is dedicated to developing a new generation of high-quality installers and contractors who take pride in their craft, and that’s why we are investing in this partnership with NFCAP,” said Damien McGaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at LL Flooring. “We take great pride in assisting NFCAP at the Gary Job Corps Center, and we are excited to play a role in mentoring a future pool of installer talent who can make our customers’ floors look beautiful and perform perfectly.”

As the first national retailer to partner with the apprenticeship program, LL Flooring is lending resources and introductions to its professional networks to NFCAP. LL Flooring’s efforts include connecting NFCAP apprentices with participating flooring contractors to serve as mentors. LL Flooring will also donate product, advise on the curriculum and provide financial support to grow the program.

Carlos Mongalo, the founder of NFCAP, stresses the importance of a collective spirit and corporate support to address the flooring labor shortage gap. He cites launching at Gary Job Corps is a significant step as it is the biggest Job Corps Center among 200 in the nation.

“The beauty about Gary Job Corps is flooring contractors around the country can send prospects graduating from high school as well as veterans to get trained in flooring installation at a facility with the best resources and product from LL Flooring,” said Mongalo. “Partnering with Gary Job Corps is a first step in bringing this apprenticeship into other Job Corps across the country to help us train the next generation of flooring installers.”

Mongalo, a second-generation flooring installer himself, adds the industry will benefit from more consistent quality workmanship, which can be most effectively taught through apprenticeships.

“We believe NFCAP is a great program for our students as it provides a career path for our students to one day become business owners,” said Lorraine Lane, Executive Center Director, Gary Job Corps. “We look forward to seeing the future success of our students becoming flooring contractors running their own business.”

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 430 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

The National Flooring Contractor Apprenticeship Program is a nonprofit organization aimed at developing highly skilled flooring installers. The goal is to simultaneously enrich the lives of young adults by giving them access to well-paying jobs while helping the flooring industry source the skilled labor that is vitally needed in the current market. To help solve the issues posed by the impending shortage of installers and contractors, NFCAP is working with corporations and federal programs to recruit and train a new workforce across the country.

