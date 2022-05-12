Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LL   US55003T1079

LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.

(LL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.05 USD   -4.08%
06:01aLL Flooring and National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) Open First Training Facility at Gary Job Corps Center to Develop Future Flooring Pros
BU
05/05Wedbush Adjusts LL Flooring's Price Target to $14 From $17, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LL Flooring and National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) Open First Training Facility at Gary Job Corps Center to Develop Future Flooring Pros

05/12/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NFCAP aims to create the next generation of flooring installers to address the workforce gap; LL Flooring is providing expertise, resources and access to its network of pro contractors to train apprentices

LL Flooring, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring, and the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) are marking a milestone with the opening of the initiative’s first training facility in partnership with the Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, Texas. This spring, participating Gary Job Corps students will begin the NFCAP pre-apprenticeship program to prepare for apprenticeship placements with LL Flooring’s network of independent contractors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005282/en/

Carlos Mongalo, founder of the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program, gave Gary Job Corps students a flooring installation tutorial at NFCAP’s new training facility in San Marcos, Texas. The Gary Job Corps site is the first NFCAP training facility, where pre-apprentices will gain flooring installation experience using products from LL Flooring. Students will also be connected with participating LL Flooring contractors to serve as mentors for their apprenticeship. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carlos Mongalo, founder of the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program, gave Gary Job Corps students a flooring installation tutorial at NFCAP’s new training facility in San Marcos, Texas. The Gary Job Corps site is the first NFCAP training facility, where pre-apprentices will gain flooring installation experience using products from LL Flooring. Students will also be connected with participating LL Flooring contractors to serve as mentors for their apprenticeship. (Photo: Business Wire)

The NFCAP facility at Gary Job Corps includes classrooms, training stations and state-of-the-art equipment for training. Pre-apprentices will work with quality LL Flooring products to hone their flooring installation skills, and courses will be led by NFCAP-approved instructors.

“LL Flooring is dedicated to developing a new generation of high-quality installers and contractors who take pride in their craft, and that’s why we are investing in this partnership with NFCAP,” said Damien McGaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at LL Flooring. “We take great pride in assisting NFCAP at the Gary Job Corps Center, and we are excited to play a role in mentoring a future pool of installer talent who can make our customers’ floors look beautiful and perform perfectly.”

As the first national retailer to partner with the apprenticeship program, LL Flooring is lending resources and introductions to its professional networks to NFCAP. LL Flooring’s efforts include connecting NFCAP apprentices with participating flooring contractors to serve as mentors. LL Flooring will also donate product, advise on the curriculum and provide financial support to grow the program.

Carlos Mongalo, the founder of NFCAP, stresses the importance of a collective spirit and corporate support to address the flooring labor shortage gap. He cites launching at Gary Job Corps is a significant step as it is the biggest Job Corps Center among 200 in the nation.

“The beauty about Gary Job Corps is flooring contractors around the country can send prospects graduating from high school as well as veterans to get trained in flooring installation at a facility with the best resources and product from LL Flooring,” said Mongalo. “Partnering with Gary Job Corps is a first step in bringing this apprenticeship into other Job Corps across the country to help us train the next generation of flooring installers.”

Mongalo, a second-generation flooring installer himself, adds the industry will benefit from more consistent quality workmanship, which can be most effectively taught through apprenticeships.

“We believe NFCAP is a great program for our students as it provides a career path for our students to one day become business owners,” said Lorraine Lane, Executive Center Director, Gary Job Corps. “We look forward to seeing the future success of our students becoming flooring contractors running their own business.”

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 430 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

About NFCAP:

The National Flooring Contractor Apprenticeship Program is a nonprofit organization aimed at developing highly skilled flooring installers. The goal is to simultaneously enrich the lives of young adults by giving them access to well-paying jobs while helping the flooring industry source the skilled labor that is vitally needed in the current market. To help solve the issues posed by the impending shortage of installers and contractors, NFCAP is working with corporations and federal programs to recruit and train a new workforce across the country.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01aLL Flooring and National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP) Open First..
BU
05/05Wedbush Adjusts LL Flooring's Price Target to $14 From $17, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
05/04LUMBER LIQUIDATORS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (LL) LUMBER LIQUIDATORS Reports Q1 Revenue $279M, vs. Street Est of $281..
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (LL) LUMBER LIQUIDATORS Reports Q1 EPS $0.13, vs. Street Est of $0.16
MT
05/04LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/04LL Flooring Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 188 M - -
Net income 2022 32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 436
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,05 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Tyson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy A. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy M. Taylor Chairman
Jennifer Bohaty-Yelle Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Martin F. Roper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LL FLOORING HOLDINGS, INC.-35.27%329
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.24%11 261
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-24.87%8 681
RH-45.83%6 870
DUNELM GROUP PLC-36.75%2 179
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-15.40%815