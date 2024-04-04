code ISIN : BE0974334667 / mnémonique : ALLAM

Press release

April 4, 2024 - 18:30 CEST

Jamendo SA and Bridger SA, 100% subsidiaries of Llama Group SA, celebrate a landmark decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) overturning copyright barriers.

Jamendo, an online music platform active in independent music licensing, and Bridger, a copyright management company, are delighted with the landmark decision handed down by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), overturning copyright barriers in Italy.

As a reminder, Italian legislation prohibited independent management entities (IMEs) established in another member state, such as Jamendoor Bridger, from engaging in copyright intermediation activities.

Jamendo challenged this legislation and obtained a referral to the CJEU.

On March 21, 2024, the CJEU ruled that the Italian legislation was incompatible with European law. It found that the legislation constituted an unjustified and disproportionate restriction on the freedom to provide services.

As we celebrate this historic victory for EMIs and the entire music community, we must recognize the ruling's transformative potential.

Beyond its immediate implications for the music industry, the Court's decision sets a powerful precedent for future legal challenges against protectionist measures that undermine the principles of the EU single market.

"Jamendo and Bridger welcome this decision, which will promote cultural diversity and encourage innovation in the music industry, and more specifically in the management of the rights of authors, composers, and publishers. Business models, management methods, and technologies may well evolve with the arrival of new players, but they must evolve within a clear legal framework without the protectionist reflexes too often encountered in this sector. This will be an evolution for everyone", explains Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Llama Group.

In conclusion, the CJEU ruling represents a triumph for EMIs and a decisive victory for innovation, fairness, and collaboration in the music industry. This landmark verdict reaffirms the EU's commitment to a dynamic, inclusive digital economy based on creativity, diversity, and respect for intellectual property rights by removing barriers to competition and encouraging cross-border cooperation.

