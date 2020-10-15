LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Clôture du Plan Lleidanet OTC

FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20201014_HRelev.pdf

Madrid, 14 October 2020

Other relevant information

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

LLEIDANET OTC PLAN COMPLETION

Under the provisions of Article17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.: (hereinafter, "Lleida.net" the "Group" or the "Company"):

The majority shareholder of the Company has launched the "Lleida.net OTC Plan -2020" to sell shares outside the market, limited in time, quantity and recipients to retain and reward Lleida.net workers as well as its subsidiaries, partners, suppliers, directors and shareholders.

The total of the requested shares has been 120,327 shares at 9.2 euros per share, amounting to 1,107,008.4 euros.

With the execution of this plan, the participation of the majority shareholder, Mr. Francisco Sapena Soler becomes 37.49%

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require. Sincerely,

Madrid, 14 October 2020.

Signed; Francisco Sapena Soler

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors