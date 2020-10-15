Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Clôture du Plan Lleidanet OTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:50am EDT

FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20201014_HRelev.pdf

ES http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/es/20201014_HRelev.pdf

ZH: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/zh/20201014_HRelev.pdf

Madrid, 14 October 2020

Other relevant information

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

LLEIDANET OTC PLAN COMPLETION

Under the provisions of Article17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.: (hereinafter, "Lleida.net" the "Group" or the "Company"):

The majority shareholder of the Company has launched the "Lleida.net OTC Plan -2020" to sell shares outside the market, limited in time, quantity and recipients to retain and reward Lleida.net workers as well as its subsidiaries, partners, suppliers, directors and shareholders.

The total of the requested shares has been 120,327 shares at 9.2 euros per share, amounting to 1,107,008.4 euros.

With the execution of this plan, the participation of the majority shareholder, Mr. Francisco Sapena Soler becomes 37.49%

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require. Sincerely,

Madrid, 14 October 2020.

Signed; Francisco Sapena Soler

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:49:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
02:50aLLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Clôture du Plan Lleidanet OTC
PU
02:20aLLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Notice to the media. Presentation Lleida...
PU
10/06LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The United States grants its fifth patent..
PU
10/06LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Colombian national postal service to rene..
PU
09/18LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net has reached an agreement with ..
PU
09/18LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net's CEO to equate shareholders a..
PU
09/18LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net has reached an agreement with ..
PU
09/16LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : S.A. Lleidanet OTC Plan
PU
09/16LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Resolutions adopted by Extraordinary gene..
PU
09/16LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net's ceo equates shareholders as ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 14,6 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2019 1,09 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net Debt 2019 0,84 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 151 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Marcos Gallardo Meseguer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.895.00%177
AT&T INC.-29.66%195 875
T-MOBILE US48.78%144 415
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-22.44%135 534
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.48.40%127 423
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.62%118 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group