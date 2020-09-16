LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : LLEIDA.NET'S CEO EQUATES SHAREHOLDERS AS PARTNERS AND LAUNCHES A PURCHASE PLAN FOR THEM ON THE OCCASION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTING INT NEW YORK

LLEIDA.NET'S CEO EQUATES SHAREHOLDERS AS PARTNERS AND LAUNCHES A PURCHASE PLAN FOR THEM ON THE OCCASION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTING INT NEW YORK

September 16th - Lleida.net's (BME:LLN; EPA:ALLLN) CEO, Sisco Sapena, has announced today an off-market Share Purchase Plan on the occasion of its IPO in the New York OTC Markets. For the first time, all of the company's shareholders are invited to the Plan and are now considered 'strategic partners'. With a total limit of four million euros, the aim of the Plan is to thank the shareholders, employees, suppliers and directors for their support of the company since it began trading on the MAB in 2015. 'The shareholders have been a key element in the development of our company in recent years. We have listened to them. With their opinions, support and advice, we have made Lleida.net one of the main stock market success stories all over the world', explained Sapena. 'The decision to include them in this Loyalty Plan is also a recognition to all of them, and specially to the solid base of retail investors that has never stopped supporting us', he added. This is the first time that a Lleida.net Loyalty Plan, the fourth that the company founder has launched since the initial IPO of the company, is opened to the company's shareholders. The Loyalty Plan, called 'Lleida.net-OTC' implies that attendees will be able to acquire shares at the price of September 14th 2020, when the exit to OTC was approved, plus two

options. Those options will be effective if Lleida.net share price on September 15th 2021 is 50% higher than September 15th 2020 price, and if Lleida.net share price on September 15th 2022 at market closing is 100% higher than that day's price. It includes up to 434.000 shares, and it will be available between September 16th and October 9th, 2020. Interested shareholders will be able to access the plan with a minimum purchase of 50 shares. Since the beginning of the year, the company's shares have increased in value by up to 800%. The company, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, approved last Monday its IPO in New York, which will be its third listing, after BME Growth and Euronext Growth. At yesterday's closing, Lleida.net shares were quoted in the Alternative Stock Market at 8.95 euros, and in Euronext Growth at 9.10 euros. The stock market capitalization of the company already exceeds 140 million euros.