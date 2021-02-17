Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : RENFE-Operadora awards its enotification contract to Lleida.net

02/17/2021 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid 16 February- Spanish national railways' RENFE Operadora has awarded Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) its electronic notification contract, for a period of two years. From now on, the public company will use the Spanish technology company's patented technology to communicate with legal validity with customers and providers .

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 07:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
02/16LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : RENFE-Operadora awards its enotification ..
PU
02/08LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Invest Securities · Febrero 2021
PU
02/08Small and Microcap Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand..
AQ
02/01LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net Obtains Three New Patents In C..
MT
01/31LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The CEO of Lleida.net, Sisco Sapena, incr..
PU
01/28LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Small and Microcap Company Showcase on Febr..
AQ
01/27LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Changes driven by COVID-19 skyrocketed th..
PU
01/24LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Notice to the media lleida.net 2020 resul..
PU
01/22LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net's number of investors grew by ..
PU
01/19LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Andorran bank Morabanc contracts Lleida.n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17,7 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1,24 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 86,6 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,16 €
Last Close Price 5,65 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-7.38%105
AT&T INC.0.14%205 201
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.29.31%168 963
T-MOBILE US-9.53%153 587
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.26%125 318
KDDI CORPORATION10.86%73 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ