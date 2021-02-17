LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : RENFE-Operadora awards its enotification contract to Lleida.net

Madrid 16 February- Spanish national railways' RENFE Operadora has awarded Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) its electronic notification contract, for a period of two years. From now on, the public company will use the Spanish technology company's patented technology to communicate with legal validity with customers and providers . Attachments Original document

