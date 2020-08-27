LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : The Indian Intellectual Property Office (IPINDIA) grants two new trademarks to Lleida.net

The Indian Intellectual Property Office (IPINDIA) grants two new trademarks to Lleida.net

Madrid, 27th of August - The Intellectual Property Office of India (IPINDIA) has granted to listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN;EPA:ALLLN) the registration of two new trademarks in the Asian country: Openum and Blockchain de Lleida.net. Openum is the brand of the product that certifies the opening of documents sent by email or SMS. On the other hand, Blockchain de Lleida.net is the brand that corresponds to the service that links and encrypts the records to protect the security and privacy of any transaction. The concession of these new brands is for successive ten-year periods, which reinforce the company's positioning in India. 'India, due to its size and the technological development it has been experiencing for years, is a key market for the company. Having two new brands boosts our position in South Asia and will strengthen our results in the region,' explained Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net. Lleida.net operates in the country, where it holds patents for its innovations in digital contracting and notification. Currently, the company has been granted 185 patents worldwide about certification methods, notification, reception and online contracting. Together with India, more than 70 states recognize Lleida.net's methods as valid to certify legal notices in contracting processes. Recently, the company announced its intention to be listed in the OTCQX segment of New York'sOTC Markets. For this purpose, the company's General Shareholders' Meeting will meet on September 14 to vote and, if necessary, approve this new IPO.