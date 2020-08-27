Log in
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : The Indian Intellectual Property Office (IPINDIA) grants two new trademarks to Lleida.net

08/27/2020 | 01:42am EDT
The Indian Intellectual Property Office (IPINDIA) grants two new trademarks to Lleida.net

27 Aug 2020 07:30 CEST

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISN

ES0105089009

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLLN

Madrid, 27th of August - The Intellectual Property Office of India (IPINDIA) has granted to listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN;EPA:ALLLN) the registration of two new trademarks in the Asian country: Openum and Blockchain de Lleida.net. Openum is the brand of the product that certifies the opening of documents sent by email or SMS. On the other hand, Blockchain de Lleida.net is the brand that corresponds to the service that links and encrypts the records to protect the security and privacy of any transaction. The concession of these new brands is for successive ten-year periods, which reinforce the company's positioning in India. 'India, due to its size and the technological development it has been experiencing for years, is a key market for the company. Having two new brands boosts our position in South Asia and will strengthen our results in the region,' explained Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net. Lleida.net operates in the country, where it holds patents for its innovations in digital contracting and notification. Currently, the company has been granted 185 patents worldwide about certification methods, notification, reception and online contracting. Together with India, more than 70 states recognize Lleida.net's methods as valid to certify legal notices in contracting processes. Recently, the company announced its intention to be listed in the OTCQX segment of New York'sOTC Markets. For this purpose, the company's General Shareholders' Meeting will meet on September 14 to vote and, if necessary, approve this new IPO.

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:41:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 19,0 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 2,28 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2020 78,7x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 113 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,28 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target -55,7%
Spread / Average Target -55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Marcos Gallardo Meseguer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.640.00%134
AT&T INC.-23.26%213 047
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.00%154 152
T-MOBILE US47.17%142 856
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.39.61%113 548
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.50%94 210
