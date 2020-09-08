Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) grants Lleida.net a new Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:35am EDT
The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) grants Lleida.net a new Brand

08 Sep 2020 07:30 CEST

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISN

ES0105089009

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLLN

Madrid, September 8th.- The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) has granted Lleida.net a new registered trademark that covers eKYC (Know Your Customer) services from Lleida.net (BME:LLN;EPA:ALLLN) in Peru.

The eKYC onboarding service is a system 100% digital, developed by Lleida.net that allows the identification by videoconference with a cell phone or computer, when a new client joins a financial institution as a client.

The system, developed by the company's R&D division, records the video session, requires the user to provide identification documents, verifies its integrity, allows a document to be signed electronically and generates a certificate for the entire transaction, making the process totally secure.

'Bringing our eKYC services to Peru includes an expansion within Lleida.net global strategy that involves protection of intellectual property generated by us worldwide and in this market in particular by this recent concession by the Peruvian Regulator, as well as other financial institutions.' Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, said.

Last august, The Peruvian Stock Market Superintendence also selected eKYC Onboarding service from Lleida.net to give reliability to the process of new brokers registrations in the South American country.

As well as Perú, more than 70 states recognize Lleida.net methods as valid to certify legal notices in contracting processes.

Lately, the company has been granted 185 patents worldwide on methods of certification, notification, reception and online recruitment.

During the last month, Lleida.net announced its intention to be listed in October in the New York Stock Exchange, in the OTCQX segment of the OTC Markets.

For this purpose, the company's General Shareholders' Meeting will meet on September 14 to vote and, if necessary, approve this new listing.

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
01:35aLLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry..
PU
08/31LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The Intellectual Property Office of India..
PU
08/31LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The Canadian Intellectual Property Office..
PU
08/27LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Canada grants Lleida.net a new patent
PU
08/27LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The Indian Intellectual Property Office (..
PU
08/20LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Canada grants Lleida.net a new patent
PU
08/14LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : La Superintendencia del Mercado de Valore..
PU
08/14LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net's EKYC onboarding service chos..
PU
08/14LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Singapore grants Lleida.net a new patent
PU
08/14LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : The Peruvian Stock Market regulator selec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,0 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 2,28 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,9x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 119 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,28 €
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Spread / Highest target -57,9%
Spread / Average Target -57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Marcos Gallardo Meseguer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.680.00%141
AT&T INC.-24.72%209 627
T-MOBILE US45.74%141 469
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-19.69%140 414
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.65%112 169
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-7.01%87 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group