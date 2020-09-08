LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) grants Lleida.net a new Brand

The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) grants Lleida.net a new Brand

Madrid, September 8th.- The Peruvian Industrial Property Registry (INDECOPI) has granted Lleida.net a new registered trademark that covers eKYC (Know Your Customer) services from Lleida.net (BME:LLN;EPA:ALLLN) in Peru.

The eKYC onboarding service is a system 100% digital, developed by Lleida.net that allows the identification by videoconference with a cell phone or computer, when a new client joins a financial institution as a client.

The system, developed by the company's R&D division, records the video session, requires the user to provide identification documents, verifies its integrity, allows a document to be signed electronically and generates a certificate for the entire transaction, making the process totally secure.

'Bringing our eKYC services to Peru includes an expansion within Lleida.net global strategy that involves protection of intellectual property generated by us worldwide and in this market in particular by this recent concession by the Peruvian Regulator, as well as other financial institutions.' Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, said.

Last august, The Peruvian Stock Market Superintendence also selected eKYC Onboarding service from Lleida.net to give reliability to the process of new brokers registrations in the South American country.

As well as Perú, more than 70 states recognize Lleida.net methods as valid to certify legal notices in contracting processes.

Lately, the company has been granted 185 patents worldwide on methods of certification, notification, reception and online recruitment.

During the last month, Lleida.net announced its intention to be listed in October in the New York Stock Exchange, in the OTCQX segment of the OTC Markets.

For this purpose, the company's General Shareholders' Meeting will meet on September 14 to vote and, if necessary, approve this new listing.