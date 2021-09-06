Log in
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Between January and August, 1.35 billion euros were traded via Lleida.net's technology

09/06/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Between January and August, 1.35 billion euros were traded via Lleida.net's technology
Subscribe

06 Sep 2021 07:30 CEST

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISN

ES0105089009

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLLN

Madrid, September 6 - During the first eight months of 2021, 1.35 billion euros worth of trades were executed through Lleida.net's (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) platforms and services.

Over these eight months, 2.25 million contracts were processed electronically via the company's technology. The companies that used this technology are mainly in the telephony, energy, finance and insurance sectors. More than one million of these contracts correspond to the Click & Sign API service, about 600,000 contracts to the Click & Sign PRO service, and finally, another 600,000 were SMS Contracts. The company, which is listed in Madrid, Paris and New York, estimates the average value of each of the contracts processed using its technology to be around 600 euros per year.

'We boost and resource our Innovation and Development specialists on a permanent basis precisely for this, to be able to bring value to our customers and the market through services that facilitate electronic contracting and notification,' explains Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net. 'The evolution of our services in this period is a good proof of the way we are helping these companies, after such a complicated period as the one we have lived', adds Sapena. The company expects the value of the services contracted through Lleida.net to exceed 2,000 million by the end of 2021, as a consequence of the reactivation of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth quarter of the year has also been, historically, the one with the highest commercial activity of the company, a forecast that is maintained for this year.

With more than 200 patents received from 63 countries internationally, the Spanish listed company has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry. Since its listing on the Madrid MAB (now BME Growth), approximately six years ago, the company has received an average of one patent every eleven days. For Lleida.net, R&D, internationalization and commitment to intellectual property are pillars of its medium-term strategy. Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

--

---

Ramón Pedrosa López DIR CIR

+1 (646) 960-9036 (United States)

+356 7946 7486 (Malta)

+34 672 12 99 22 (Spain)

rpl@ramonpedrosa.com

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,7 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net income 2021 1,94 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net cash 2021 1,77 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,8x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 80,3 M 95,4 M 95,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,09 €
Average target price 9,08 €
Spread / Average Target 78,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-16.56%95
AT&T INC.-4.17%196 774
T-MOBILE US0.85%169 723
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.06%96 852
KDDI CORPORATION15.46%72 866
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.54%61 940