EShttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/es/20220503_HRelev.pdf

FRhttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/fr/20220503_HRelev.pdf

ZHhttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/zh/20220503_HRelev.pdf

Madrid, 3 May 2022

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS

TELEMÀTICS S.A.

First-quarter results preview 2022

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.: (hereinafter "Lleida.net", or the "Company "or the "Enterprise") brings to your attention the following information that has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators:

The following information constitutes a preview of Lleida.net's Consolidated Income Statement for Q1 2022. It has been compiled from unaudited accounting information available to the Board of Directors. Therefore, this information in no way replaces or is equivalent to the publication of financial information provided in MAB Circular 6/2018.

On Wednesday, 4 May, Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company and Arrate Usandizaga, CFO, will hold a webinar at noon to discuss the progress of 1Q 2022 and answer questions from the attendees

https://www.lleida.net/es/streaming/1T2022. Pre-registration is mandatory to attend the webinar.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications you may require.

Sincerely,

Madrid, 3 May 2022.