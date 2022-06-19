Log in
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S A : First-quarter results preview 2022
PU
06/14Lleida.net Wins South African Patent For Tax Message Certification
MT
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S A : South Africa grants Lleida.net its 211th patent
PU
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : First-quarter results preview 2022

06/19/2022 | 11:54am EDT
EShttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/es/20220503_HRelev.pdf

FRhttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/fr/20220503_HRelev.pdf

ZHhttps://investors.lleida.net/docs/zh/20220503_HRelev.pdf

Madrid, 3 May 2022

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS

TELEMÀTICS S.A.

First-quarter results preview 2022

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.: (hereinafter "Lleida.net", or the "Company "or the "Enterprise") brings to your attention the following information that has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators:

The following information constitutes a preview of Lleida.net's Consolidated Income Statement for Q1 2022. It has been compiled from unaudited accounting information available to the Board of Directors. Therefore, this information in no way replaces or is equivalent to the publication of financial information provided in MAB Circular 6/2018.

On Wednesday, 4 May, Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company and Arrate Usandizaga, CFO, will hold a webinar at noon to discuss the progress of 1Q 2022 and answer questions from the attendees

https://www.lleida.net/es/streaming/1T2022. Pre-registration is mandatory to attend the webinar.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications you may require.

Sincerely,

Madrid, 3 May 2022.

Lleida.net

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S

F I R S T Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 2

(OTCQX:LLEIF · EPA:ALLLN · BME:LLN)

Disclaimer

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, SA: (hereinafter "Lleida.net", or the "Company "or the "Enterprise") brings to your attention the following information that has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators. The information outlined in this report is an estimate of LLEIDA.NET Income Statement for 1Q results 2022 prepared on the unaudited accounting information available to the Board of Directors. Therefore, this information in no way replaces or is equivalent to the publication of financial information provided for in MAB Circular 6/2018.

2

3

MAIN MILESTONES

  • Sales increased by 1.2 million euros, 31% compared to the Q1 2021
  • Double-digitgrowth in all business lines.
  • Gross margin on sales remained at 50%, 31% higher than last year.
  • Growth of all SaaS lines, including contracting and e-Notification.
  • Rise in research staff, as the group has 176 people, the overall increase in staff costs does not reflect the decrease in the average cost per employee.
  • Strong quarter in trade fair activity, but EBITDA remains positive despite the seasonal nature of the business.

3

INCOME STATEMENT

Figures in thousands of euros Consolidated

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

QoQ. €

QoQ.%

Sales

3.987

5.217

1.230

31%

Sales costs

(1.984)

(2.602)

618

31%

Gross Margin

2.003

2.615

612

31%

% Gross Margin out of sales

50%

50%

Personnel expenses

(1.013)

(1.533)

520

51%

External Services

(566)

(975)

409

72%

Other incomes

3

8

5

-

EBIDTA W/OUT CAPITALIZATIONS

427

115

(312)

-73%

% Gross Margin

21%

4%

Capitalizations

193

269

76

39%

EBITDA

620

384

(236)

-38%

% Gross Margin

31%

15%

Depreciation

(265)

(518)

253

95%

Total operating costs

355

(134)

(489)

-138%

Net Financial Debt

(13)

(46)

33

254%

Exchange Rate Differences

49

65

(16)

33%

Earnings before Tax

391

(115)

(506)

-129%

The data for 2022 within the scope of consolidation include Indenova's income statement in Q1 2022

4

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 15:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
