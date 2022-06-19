Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : First-quarter results preview 2022

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of BME MFT Equity on information to be provided by Growing Companies, we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.: (hereinafter "Lleida.net", or the "Company "or the "Enterprise") brings to your attention the following information that has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators:
The following information constitutes a preview of Lleida.net's Consolidated Income Statement for Q1 2022. It has been compiled from unaudited accounting information available to the Board of Directors. Therefore, this information in no way replaces or is equivalent to the publication of financial information provided in MAB Circular 6/2018.
On Wednesday, 4 May, Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company and Arrate Usandizaga, CFO, will hold a webinar at noon to discuss the progress of 1Q 2022 and answer questions from the attendees
MAIN MILESTONES
Sales increased by 1.2 million euros, 31% compared to the Q1 2021
Double-digitgrowth in all business lines.
Gross margin on sales remained at 50%, 31% higher than last year.
Growth of all SaaS lines, including contracting and e-Notification.
Rise in research staff, as the group has 176 people, the overall increase in staff costs does not reflect the decrease in the average cost per employee.
Strong quarter in trade fair activity, but EBITDA remains positive despite the seasonal nature of the business.
INCOME STATEMENT
Figures in thousands of euros Consolidated
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
QoQ. €
QoQ.%
Sales
3.987
5.217
1.230
31%
Sales costs
(1.984)
(2.602)
618
31%
Gross Margin
2.003
2.615
612
31%
% Gross Margin out of sales
50%
50%
Personnel expenses
(1.013)
(1.533)
520
51%
External Services
(566)
(975)
409
72%
Other incomes
3
8
5
-
EBIDTA W/OUT CAPITALIZATIONS
427
115
(312)
-73%
% Gross Margin
21%
4%
Capitalizations
193
269
76
39%
EBITDA
620
384
(236)
-38%
% Gross Margin
31%
15%
Depreciation
(265)
(518)
253
95%
Total operating costs
355
(134)
(489)
-138%
Net Financial Debt
(13)
(46)
33
254%
Exchange Rate Differences
49
65
(16)
33%
Earnings before Tax
391
(115)
(506)
-129%
The data for 2022 within the scope of consolidation include Indenova's income statement in Q1 2022
