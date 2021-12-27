Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : French residents will be able to invest in Lleida.net under preferential tax conditions as a way of saving thanks to the PEA plans.?�French residents will be able to invest in Lleida.net under preferential tax conditions as a way of saving thanks to the PEA plans.?



Madrid, 22 December- Spanish listed company Lleida.net has communicated this morning to the market its eligibility for the PEA, PEA-PME and PEA Jeunes Stock Savings Plans, through which the French government encourages investment in small and medium-sized companies listed on Euronext.

