  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : French residents will be able to invest in Lleida.net under preferential tax conditions as a way of saving thanks to the PEA plans.?�French residents will be able to invest in Lleida.net under preferential tax conditions as a way of saving thanks to the PEA plans.?

12/27/2021 | 02:17am EST
Madrid, 22 December- Spanish listed company Lleida.net has communicated this morning to the market its eligibility for the PEA, PEA-PME and PEA Jeunes Stock Savings Plans, through which the French government encourages investment in small and medium-sized companies listed on Euronext.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18,3 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2021 1,69 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2021 6,35 M 7,19 M 7,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 66,7 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,23 €
Average target price 8,82 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-30.66%75
AT&T INC.-13.53%177 597
T-MOBILE US-11.08%149 774
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-33.25%80 396
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.48.59%67 582
KDDI CORPORATION9.65%65 659