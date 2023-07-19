Lleida.net Demonstrates Steady Growth in Second Quarter of 2023 Driven by its Patented Technology

Madrid, July 19.- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF)disclosed today its trading update for the second quarter of 2023, showcasing continued growth in the usage of its cutting-edge patented technology.

The company has witnessed significant advancements in various services, with active circuits for Click&Sign, SMS circuits, and Lleida.net PKI (formerly known as Indenova) timestamping all experiencing a surge in both unique users and the volume of transmissions.

Active circuits for contract signings through API continue to show upward progression, with a 28.92% increase in June 2023 compared to June 2022. That growth is predominantly driven by telecommunications contracts, as well as real estate credit agreements in Europe, a rise in prepaid card usage in Spain, and consumer financing in Latin America. The introduction of new features, such as electronic signatures, has significantly contributed to the rise in active circuits. However, it is important to note that registered email production experienced a downfall due to the service suspension by 4-72, the Colombian postal company, owing to non-payment.

Over the last six months, two major milestones were achieved: the production of the 100 millionth certified email and the acquisition of the 300th patent. Lleida.net remains committed to strengthening its leadership position in the European market while providing unwavering support to its shareholders, who have been with the company since its initial public offering in 2015. Certified SMS traffic during 2Q2023 exhibited a slight growth compared to the traffic generated in 2Q2022. This growth is primarily attributed to the utilization of certified SMS in insurance and utility companies' claims processes in Europe, as well as for debtor notifications in banking and financial defaults by utilities, along with notifications from governmental agencies. The timestamping service has been increasingly used for document finalization and to ensure the date and time authenticity of specific documents. From 2Q2020 to 2Q2023, the time-stamping service has seen a substantial increase of 42.7%, with expanded diversification across various countries. Currently, Lleida.net provides this service for Eidas (Europe), the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Colombia. Lleida.net was founded in 1995 and went public in Madrid in 2015. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. The company has been granted more than 300 patents by more than 60 countries around the world for its technology inventions in the SaaS industry.