    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net joins the OTCQX Composite index of OTC Markets, reserved for the most transparent companies in the market.

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
Lleida.net joins the OTCQX Composite index of OTC Markets, reserved for the most transparent companies in the market.
21 Dec 2021 08:39 CET

Madrid, December 21 - Spanish tech company Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) (BME:LLN) has been included in the OTCQX Composite index of OTC Markets.

The OTCQX Composite recognizes investor-oriented OTC-listed companies with high levels of transparency. It is the third index in which Lleida.net has been included in America since it began trading there in 2020. The corporation, whose shares have been traded in New York since November last year, is already listed on the OTCQX Dividend and OTCQX International indexes. CEO and founder Sisco Sapena said, "the U.S. market has shown during 2021 that we are an interesting company for American investors. In addition, our inclusion in three indexes on OTCQX prove that we are a liquid, transparent and attractive company internationally". Jonathan Dickson, Vice President of OTC in Europe, added that: "We're delighted that Lleida has experienced such success on our OTCQX market in the US and congratulate them on their accomplishments." We are pleased to recognize Leida.net and look forward to welcoming more companies from the region to our OTCQX Market."

Throughout 2021, Lleida.net has been one of the Spanish market companies with the highest liquidity levels. Over the year, the company has traded more than 80 million euros in shares. OTCQX is a U.S. market for companies listed on a qualified international stock exchange. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Over 11,000 U.S. and global securities (including financial services, metals & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, retail, media, and utilities) are listed on the market, which has a total annual dollar volume of $605 billion.

In Europe, Lleida.net is part of the IBEX Growth Market 15 index, which brings together the fastest-moving companies in the Spanish alternative market. It is also part of Euronext Tech Croissance, which includes the leading technology companies in the Pan-European space. Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic notification, signature, and contracting industry and is listed in Spain, France, and the United States. Its technology has been granted more than 200 patents from 63 countries on five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most important in the industry worldwide. It has been recognized by the IP authorities of countries such as the United States, the European Union, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand. At present, some 70 countries recognize the legal validity of the Spanish company's electronic methods to certify legal notifications in contracting processes. Recently, it approved the purchase of the company Indenova for 7.1 million euros, in one of the most significant operations in the Spanish SaaS market in 2021.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18,3 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2021 1,69 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
Net Debt 2021 6,35 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 61,7 M 69,7 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 8,82 €
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-35.90%70
AT&T INC.-15.89%169 813
T-MOBILE US-11.76%149 649
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.45.76%89 180
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-33.68%82 488
KDDI CORPORATION9.69%67 333