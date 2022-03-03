Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net joins the UN Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is an initiative that was promoted in 1999 by the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan, constituting the largest social responsibility initiative in the business world.

Currently, more than 19,500 entities worldwide have adhered to it, and, since 31 January 2022, Lleida.net has been contributing as a Signatory Partner.

By joining the UN Global Compact, businesses and non-businesses assume the Ten Ethical Principles and respect for human, labour, environmental and anti-corruption rights.

By incorporating these Ten Principles into their business strategies, companies fulfil their essential social responsibilities to people and the planet and lay the foundations for long-term business success.

Once they have signed up, companies must periodically renew their commitment by reporting annually in a Progress Report detailing the measures they have implemented to comply with the Principles and assessing the results they have achieved so far.

These reports are published on the United Nations website, allowing entities to become more involved with the Ten Principles. Anyone interested can consult them to check the involvement and commitment of each entity.

The principles are:

Principle 1: Lleida.net supports and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: makes sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Principle 3: Lleida.net upholds the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Principle 7: Lleida.net supports a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertakes initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourages the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Principle 10: Lleida.net works against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

By joining this initiative, Lleida.net is highlighting the company's commitment to its values, reflected in each of the activities it carries out and whose ultimate mission is the satisfaction of its community of users.

You can find more information about it at https://www.unglobalcompact.org