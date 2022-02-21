Log in
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net posts its best-ever sales figures and increased its gross margin by 41 percent in the last quarter of 2021

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Madrid, February 21.-Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTC:LLEIF)'s gross margin increased by 41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 17 percent for the year, in its best results since it went public in 2015. Throughout 2021, the company posted a margin of €9.37 million, up from the €8 million recorded in the previous year. Meanwhile, the company's sales grew by nine percent to €17.97 million. This increase is primarily due to the significant growth of its SaaS services line, which for the first time exceeded fifty percent of the group's sales in the fourth quarter of the previous year. "The commitment we made to research and develop proprietary technology in the signature, notification, and registered electronic contracting industry is already paying off steadily, and most of our revenues come from SaaS," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company. Part of this consolidation is a direct consequence of the purchase of the technology company Indenova. The last two months of 2021 already included revenues from the same subsidiary of more than 50,000 euros, as well as the incorporation of a research laboratory for new lines of business. EBITDA at the end of 2021 once again exceeded two million euros, which allows us to continue to invest in the company's strategic pillars: internationalization, intellectual property, and innovation. Over the course of the year, the company sold more than €7.4 million of SaaS services, which corresponds to 30 percent more than in 2020. In 2020, the change in companies' behavioral habits as a result of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had already triggered the use of the company's SaaS services, which continues to consolidate. In the fourth quarter of the year alone, the SaaS line grew by EUR 1.2 million, or 74 percent more than in the third quarter of the year. The company's debt position - especially short-term - has increased this year as a result of the acquisition of Indenova for EUR 7.1 million. At the time of the purchase, the company negotiated loans at very favorable exchange rates to finance the transaction. Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry. It is listed in Paris, Madrid and New York, and has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the industry internationally. More than 60 countries have recognized its inventions with more than 205 patents and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide. In 2021, the company's international sales amounted to 56 percent of the total, with revenues coming mainly from the Eurozone and Latin America. The company closed the year with 179 employees, almost 80 percent more than at the end of the previous year.

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
