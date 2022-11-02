Advanced search
    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  12:39 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.890 EUR   +3.17%
10/26Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Checkpoint · Octobre 2022
PU
10/24Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net's sales grew by 25 percent in the first nine months of 2022
PU
10/20LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net receives its fourth patent in the Middle East

11/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Lleida.net receives its fourth patent in the Middle East

02 Nov 2022 07:30 CET

Issuer

LLEIDA.NET

Madrid, November 2 - Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN; EPA:ALLLN; OTCQX:LLEIF) has received a new patent from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for its Method for Certifying Delivery of Data Messages to Mobile Terminals.

This patent, the company's 216th, is valid for 20 years. The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional body, mainly economic in nature, which brings together the countries of the Middle East: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. It is based in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. This is the fourth patent Lleida.net has received from the GCC. "Once again, our position in the Middle East continues to consolidate, while the company continues to receive recognition for its R&D contributions to the industry," explained the company's CEO, Sisco Sapena. With this, the company now has a total of 216 awards for its inventions, in what is one of the most extensive Intellectual Property portfolios in the industry. More than 60 countries on five continents have granted patents to the company, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand. Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISIN

ES0105089009

Symbol

ALLLN

Market

Euronext Growth

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
