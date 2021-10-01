Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Sisco Sapena sells 3% of Lleida.net to investors specialised in BME Growth

Attachments Original document

- The CEO of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, has sold an amount equivalent to three per cent of the company to a group of qualified investors who are specialised in taking positions in companies listed on BME Growth.