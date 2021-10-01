Log in
    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Sisco Sapena sells 3% of Lleida.net to investors specialised in BME Growth

10/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Madrid, 30 September - The CEO of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, has sold an amount equivalent to three per cent of the company to a group of qualified investors who are specialised in taking positions in companies listed on BME Growth.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,7 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 1,94 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net cash 2021 1,77 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 78,6 M 91,1 M 91,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 56,3%
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,99 €
Average target price 9,08 €
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-18.28%91
AT&T INC.-6.08%192 848
T-MOBILE US-5.26%159 440
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-19.58%99 522
KDDI CORPORATION20.38%74 457
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.02%58 321