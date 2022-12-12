Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-12-09 am EST
1.850 EUR   -0.64%
02:23aLleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : South Korean government grants a new patent to Lleida.net, and it now has 218 patents worldwide.
PU
02:19aElectronic Signature Group Lleida.net Gains New South Korean Patent
MT
11/21European Union Authorities Grants Lleida.net New Patent for Its EIDAS-Certified Contracting Method
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : South Korean government grants a new patent to Lleida.net, and it now has 218 patents worldwide.

12/12/2022 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Korean government grants a new patent to Lleida.net, and it now has 218 patents worldwide.

12 Dec 2022 07:30 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

LLEIDA.NET

South Korean government grants a new patent to Lleida.net, and it now has 218 patents worldwide. Madrid, December 12 - Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has been granted a new 20-year patent by the South Korean government. The recognition, which refers to its EIDAS-certified sourcing method, is the fourth recognition from the Seoul authorities and the 218th globally. With this patent, Lleida.net reinforces its position as the leading company in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry, also in terms of innovation. "South Korea is one of the world's leading markets in terms of adoption of new technology. Receiving one patent in South Korea is a milestone in itself, but to already have four makes it clear what our strength is in the East Asian markets," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company. The company has described the concession as "the first patented method acting under the EIDAS umbrella, which requires identification by electronic signature of the signing parties to be indubitable in a court of law". As Lleida.net told the market today, this patent has the potential to, directly and indirectly, generate three million euros in revenue over the next two decades. In the region, the company has received patents in powers such as China, Japan, and India or the Gulf Cooperation Council. Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification, and contracting market in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy. More than 60 countries in the five continents have granted patents to the company, including the European Union, United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand. Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris, and on BME Growth in Madrid. In the first nine months of 2022, the company's sales grew by 25% compared to last year's period. Between January and September of this year, cumulative sales reached €15.7 million. Likewise, its EBIDTA increased by 44% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISIN

ES0105089009

Symbol

ALLLN

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
02:23aLleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S : South Korean government grants a new patent to Llei..
PU
02:19aElectronic Signature Group Lleida.net Gains New South Korean Patent
MT
11/21European Union Authorities Grants Lleida.net New Patent for Its EIDAS-Certified Contrac..
CI
11/21Spain's Lleida.net Obtains New EU Patent for Contracting Method
MT
11/21Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S : Lleida.net obtains from the European Union its 217t..
PU
11/02Lleida.net Receives its Fourth Patent in the Middle East
CI
11/02Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S : Lleida.net receives its fourth patent in the Middle..
PU
10/26Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S : Checkpoint · Octobre 2022
PU
10/24Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S : Lleida.net's sales grew by 25 percent in the first ..
PU
10/20LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21,9 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2022 0,11 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2022 5,36 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 29,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 6,75 €
Spread / Average Target 265%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-53.22%31
T-MOBILE US22.06%176 135
AT&T INC.2.76%136 039
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.13.51%66 126
KDDI CORPORATION19.51%64 417
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.06%57 616