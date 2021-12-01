Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : The Benefits of Using the Electronic Signature in the Sales Department

A company's sales are an essential element to its growth and success. What's more, the sales department must have tools at its disposal that facilitate the sales process and meet the needs of its customers. In this post, we will discuss the benefits of using the electronic signature in the sales department, as well as its various uses.

Communication is key in making sales and can take place using channels such as mobile phones, email, online chats, instant messaging, and social networks. The use of the electronic signature not only helps to promote innovation in companies, but also improves communication with customers.

The sales departments of companies need to be increasingly agile to serve customers who demand immediacy in any type of interaction. There are numerous benefits of using the electronic signature in sales departments, including the following:

Time savings. Sales representatives can achieve significant time savings when signing documents with customers, improving their productivity and customer satisfaction.

Quick operations. When a customer would like to purchase a product or a service, it is essential to prevent delays in the sales process. The electronic signature allows sales personnel to close the contract in seconds, thereby immediately providing the product or service to the customer.

Increased productivity. The efficiency of using the electronic signature can enhance the productivity of sales staff, helping companies to increase their revenue.

Follow-up. In some cases, contracts must be signed by several individuals, requiring follow-up and sending notifications to acquire missing signatures. Using the electronic signature facilitates these tasks, while also helping to monitor for any missing documents (such as copies of ID cards, and payroll slips).

Versatile use. The electronic signature can be used on numerous documents that are part of the day-to-day work of any sales department, including contracts with customers, annexes to contracts, invoices, quotes, and offers, among others.

Ease of locating signed documents. Electronic signature providers often provide storage for signed documents over a certain time period on their platforms, making it very easy to download and access them at any time and from any device. In addition, the Lleida.net electronic signature offers a free API that can help to integrate the electronic signature with your systems, ensuring they are fully compatible.

One of the main benefits of the electronic signature in the sales department is the enhanced sustainability it offers. With the electronic signature, it is very easy to sign a contract remotely, since it does not require paper, ink, or travel for the signature process. As a result, the sustainability of the sales department and the company can be improved.

Ease of use. The electronic signature is easy to use for both the company's customers and sales personnel. There is no need to install any application, and it takes only one click to apply a signature from any device with an Internet connection (such as a mobile phone, tablet, or computer).

The electronic signing of documents in a sales department typically follows these steps:

The company must configure the signing process in a simple way while determining the recipients, specific documents to be signed, as well as the text of the email and the page to be signed, and the type of signature to be applied.

Next, the document to be signed can be uploaded and sent in PDF format.

The recipient or recipients then receive an email with a link to a website where the contract can be signed in a predetermined manner, such as by clicking on a button or through biometric data.

Once the document has been signed, the salesperson will receive a notification informing them that the signature has been received.

Consequently, the signed document and the electronic evidence document (which contains all data from the signing process) are kept on the signature platform and can be downloaded at any time. In addition, it is possible to send a copy of the contract for the customer to keep.

In summary, there are numerous key benefits of using the electronic signature for the sales department, helping sales staff to optimize their daily work and improve customer service. If you are interested in learning more about using the electronic signature in your company, please do not hesitate to contact us so we can answer any of your questions. We will be happy to assist you in any way possible.